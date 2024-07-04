Highlights Callum O'Hare thanked Coventry City fans for their support during his time at the club.

O'Hare made over 180 appearances and helped the team move from League One to the Championship.

His contract expired, and he is now considering offers from various clubs.

Callum O’Hare has thanked the Coventry City fans for the support they gave him over the past five years as he prepares to sign for a new club.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder joined the Sky Blues initially on loan in the summer of 2019, with the move becoming permanent 12 months later.

O’Hare has gone on to become a key player for Coventry, and he has made over 180 appearances for the club, which included helping the side from League One back to the Championship.

Callum O'Hare's Coventry City Record (Source: Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 182 22 30

However, despite his influence on Mark Robins’ side, there were doubts about O’Hare’s future, as his contract at the CBS Arena was expiring this summer.

Callum O’Hare leaves Coventry City

The Championship side had been keen to keep O’Hare, with a new deal on the table for the ex-Aston Villa man earlier this year.

Yet, the player was keeping his options open, with the likes of Celtic and Southampton having been credited with an interest in O’Hare in the past.

And, it was announced earlier this week that O’Hare had officially left Coventry, although it’s still unclear where he will be playing his football next season.

Callum O’Hare sends Coventry City message

Even though losing O’Hare will be a blow for the Sky Blues, most connected to the club will be grateful for what the attacker has contributed over the years.

It would also have been a tough decision for O’Hare to move on, as he was an important figure under Robins, whilst Coventry gave him a platform to perform after he struggled for regular minutes at Villa as a youngster.

So, it was no surprise that O’Hare sent an emotional message to the Coventry fans on social media as he reflected on what had been an eventful five years at the club, which included his best moments in the shirt.

“Thank you for everything, taking me in as soon as I came through the door & giving me some of the best moments & memories of my life.

“Thank you for the special connection we created together & singing my song every single game & most importantly. Thank you for being you.”

Coventry City will miss Callum O’Hare

It had been apparent for some time that O’Hare would be leaving, as the club had tried to secure him on a contract earlier in the year, but they struggled to make a breakthrough.

Nevertheless, it will still be a setback for Robins and the club, as O’Hare has been a regular in the side over the years, and he continued to make big contributions last season as they just missed out on the play-offs.

But, this is the risk you run when a player runs his deal down, and O’Hare was in a position where he could decide his next move, and he clearly feels it’s the right time to move on.

Now, it’s about replacing him, and Coventry fans will have full faith in the recruitment team as they’ve shown in recent windows that they have an ability to find players to make an instant impact in the Championship.

So, it will be interesting to see how the window plays out, and where O’Hare moves next, as he will be a real coup for whichever club brings him in on a free transfer.