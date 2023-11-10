Highlights The influx of new signings at Coventry City has yet to result in on-field cohesion, suggesting more time is needed for the team to gel.

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, a little-known Japanese winger, has been versatile in his position, playing as a wing-back and an attacking midfielder.

The return of Callum O'Hare could impact Sakamoto's playing time, as O'Hare is a crucial player for the team and may take priority in the current formation.

Coventry City had a summer like never before earlier this year, with Mark Robins being allowed to spend most of the windfall that was generated from the sales of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer.

And whilst their current form in the Championship is pretty worrying, it is clear that the mass amount of new Sky Blues signings just simply haven't gelled yet and they need more time to get used to each other.

City's spending wasn't just confined to the United Kingdom market though, with the club going overseas to bring in several new recruits, which included a record-breaking deal for USA international striker Haji Wright.

One of the more intriguing signings though was little-known Japanese winger Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, who has been capped twice for his national side but spent the previous 18 months in Belgium with Oostende before his move to the Midlands - he could now be facing a long period on the bench though.

Is Tatsuhiro Sakamoto set to become a bit-part player at Coventry?

Despite naturally being a winger, Sakamoto played a lot of his football in the Jupiler Pro League as a wing-back, with the left-footer playing on both flanks during the 2022-23 in equal measure.

There was somewhat of an expectation that Sakamoto was going to play in either of those positions, battling with the likes of Milan van Ewijk, Jay Dasilva and Jake Bidwell, and four of his league appearances so far have been at right wing-back, either replacing Van Ewijk off the bench or starting ahead of him.

The 27-year-old has been more advanced in his last three outings though, starting as an attacking midfielder behind Ellis Simms and Matty Godden, and after coming off the bench against Rotherham, he played in the number 10 role once more against West Brom.

If Robins sees Sakamoto's future in that area though, then the return of Callum O'Hare could seriously impact the amount of minutes he gets in the future.

With Robins favouring a two striker system this season as opposed to the regularly used 3-4-2-1 last season, it limits the creative midfielders that Coventry's manager can select.

And when O'Hare is fully fit, you would expect the diminutive number 10 to be starting week in, week out, such is his importance to everything that goes on at the CBS Arena.

Robins of course could change formation to a 4-2-3-1 or something of that ilk, much like he has done at times this season when chasing a game, and that is a formation that could fit both Sakamoto and O'Hare in, but there is only room for one in the current formation of choice.

Callum O'Hare v Tatsuhiro Sakamoto - how do their stats compare?

Sakamoto has played the same amount of Championship matches so far that O'Hare did in his injury-hit 2022-23 season, and looking at the numbers, O'Hare was definitely trying to make more things happen when it comes to shots and key passes to create chances.

Callum O'Hare v Tatsuhiro Sakamoto Stats Comparison - As Of November 10, 2023 Callum O'Hare - 2022/23 Tatsuhiro Sakamoto - 2023/24 Appearances 11 11 Goals 0 0 Assists 3 0 Shots Per Game 1.6 0.6 Dribbles Per Game 0.5 0.6 Pass Success % 81.8 82.3 Key Passes Per Game 1.6 0.5 Fouled Per Game 0.9 1.4

Considering O'Hare does get fouled a lot due to his trickery, it's interesting to note that on average per game, Sakamoto is fouled more by the opposition as he looks to use his pace to get away on attacks.

O'Hare's game however relies on his technical ability, whilst Sakamoto perhaps is more favoured by speed, which is why he could be worth trying at left wing-back ahead of Jay Dasilva.

And wing-back looks to be where the Japanese speedster will likely have to get game-time when O'Hare is deemed ready to start, which will probably be in the near future after a string of cameo performances from the bench.