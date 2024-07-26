Highlights O'Hare's move to Sheffield United is based on the opportunity to be a regular starter and work under Chris Wilder.

Blades' recruitment of O'Hare shows serious intent to bounce back to the Premier League this season.

Despite interest from the Premier League, O'Hare chose Sheffield United due to Wilder's vision for the club.

Callum O'Hare has cited his meeting with Chris Wilder as one of the key reasons why he opted to join Sheffield United this summer.

The former Coventry City man became a free agent this summer when his contract in the Midlands expired, and despite interest from elsewhere, the 26-year-old opted for a move to the Sky Blues' Championship rivals Sheffield United.

After relegation from the Premier League last season, the Blades have undergone a summer of change with experienced campaigners like Ollie Norwood, Chris Basham, Oli McBurnie and John Egan all departing on free transfers.

Wilder has recruited the likes of O'Hare, Jamie Shackleton and Kieffer Moore to try and help the club return to the top-flight at the first attempt, and it's set to be an interesting campaign at Bramall Lane with a new-look side.

Callum O'Hare discusses his move to Sheffield United

Given his performances at Championship level in recent seasons, it appears to be a serious coup by the Blades to have signed O'Hare on a free transfer, and it's one that has got the club's fan base excited.

The player himself seems excited about the move to South Yorkshire, and appears keen to work under Blades boss Wilder.

The former Coventry man said: "I spoke with the manager and got a really good feeling about the place. I’m really looking forward to getting going and working for him.

"For me, it’s all about football. Nothing else. There were loads of interest to be fair, but I just wanted to come to a place where I knew I had a chance of playing regularly because that’s all I want to do.

"I’m excited about what the future holds and confident we can do what we’re setting out to do."

Signing Callum O'Hare is a statement of intent by Sheffield United

Given their poor Premier League season, a point deduction which means they'll start on -2 points and the number of experienced players leaving, it would be easy to write Sheffield United off this season, but the signing of players like Moore and O'Hare shows that they mean business.

O'Hare was attracting interest from the Premier League, such was the standard of his performances in recent seasons, so the Blades signing him on a free transfer looks like very good business.

Callum O'Hare's 2023/24 Championship season - Fotmob Appearances 31 Minutes played 1,760 Goals 6 Assists 3 Pass accuracy 86.3% Chances created 37 Dribble success 36.1% Touches in opposition box 90 Fouls won 43 Duels won 46.3%

It's clear that the 26-year-old has opted for a move to the Blades as he'll be a regular starter, whereas he may not have been in the Premier League, and being promoted with Sheffield United could be his best chance of playing in the top-flight on a regular basis.

Still, it was quite a surprise to see O'Hare opt for a move to the Blades given the calibre of some of the club's interested in signing him, but Wilder clearly impressed him when he outlined his vision for the club this season.

The former Aston Villa man has already shown the Blades' faithful what he's capable of with an impressive performance in pre-season against Chesterfield, and they'll be hoping that it continues when the Championship season gets underway in a few weeks' time.