Callum O’Hare offers honest reaction as Coventry City lose to Reading

Coventry City star Callum O’Hare has said it wasn’t the Sky Blues’ day away at Reading as he and his teammates were beaten 1-0.

Amadou Salif Mbengue’s 57th minute strike was enough to earn the Royals all three points, leaving Coventry City frustrated.

Offering an honest reaction to the defeat, Sky Blues star O’Hare believes the club played well at times, but that luck was simply not on their side.

“It’s disappointing to lose because we played well in parts.” O’Hare told Coventry City club media.

“We need to build on that and, hopefully, next week we can get the result.

“We hit the post; we had a few chances. It just didn’t roll for us today. Hopefully, in the next game, it will be different.

“We kept on trying because It’s a crazy game, but today it wasn’t our day.”

Of course, with the Championship having been on pause for the World Cup, yesterday was Coventry City’s first competitive match since the 12th of November.

As such, O’Hare stated that the Reading clash felt like a pre-season game coming into it.

“It’s been weird.” O’Hare said on returning to action after the break.

“Today felt like a preseason game but we came in, heard the fans, then we knew it was serious again.

“We played a mini training game for fitness but, other than that, this was our first game. Despite that, I thought we did well. Hopefully, we can build on it.”

Coventry City now sit 15th in the Championship following yesterday’s result.

The Verdict

Yesterday will have been a really disappointing result for Coventry City.

Their form prior to the World Cup break was excellent, and O’Hare’s comments about the match feeling like a pre-season match do perhaps make you question their preparations ahead of yesterday’s clash.

Nevertheless, the club still do have two games in hand on most sides above them, which wins in both would take them well into the play-off places.

For the Sky Blues, it is all about dusting yesterday off and going again next weekend when they face Swansea City.