Coventry City's hopes of reaching a first FA Cup final since 1987 were ended in the cruelest of fashion, losing on penalties to Manchester United at Wembley.

The Premier League side had raced into a three-goal lead thanks to goals from Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes, with many believing the tie was over heading into the final 20 minutes of the game.

However, Mark Robins' side showed their powers of recovery as they produced a stunning comeback which concluded in Haji Wright converting a penalty in the fifth minute of time added on to send the game to extra-time.

And the Sky Blues thought they had completed the impossible when Victor Torp finished beyond Andre Onana, only for his goal to be ruled out by the finest of margins, with a penalty shootout deciding who would face Manchester City in next month's final.

Having seen Casemiro step up and miss the Red Devils' first spot-kick, Callum O'Hare would see his effort saved, with Ben Sheaf firing over as Rasmus Hojlund scored the winning penalty to confirm a repeat of the competition's final last term.

Callum O'Hare's penalty miss should not overshadow his excellent Sky Blues career

While the Sky Blues came so close to becoming the first Championship side since Cardiff City in 2008 to reach the final, the players and supporters can be extremely proud of their efforts, none more so than Callum O'Hare.

The 25-year-old played the entirety of the contest under the Wembley arch, and proved once again the endless amount of talent he possesses.

Albeit helped by a huge slice of luck, the Sky Blues midfielder played a pivotal role in his side's comeback, taking aim from outside the area as he saw his effort deflected off Aaron Wan-Bissaka and looping into the top corner, showing the confidence to try his luck at a pivotal moment of the encounter.

But O'Hare's influence on this Coventry side since arriving at the club in 2020 has been nothing short of emphatic, helping Robins' side earn promotion from League One during his loan spell at the CBS Arena, before completing a permanent switch to CV6 the following season.

He has since become an integral part of the Sky Blues' continued progression in the Championship, and while missing much of their play-off season last term due to injury, has more than made up for lost time this campaign.

While, of course, the overriding feeling of disappointment will remain raw following the manner in which Coventry lost the tie, O'Hare can hold his head high despite not achieving the fairytale ending he and supporters would have thought was beyond their wildest dreams at the start of the campaign.

Callum O'Hare transfer latest

As Coventry's domestic season comes to a conclusion, attention will be turning to the summer transfer window and hoping to build on this season having missed out on a place in the top six.

That will include looking at players out of contract after this campaign, with O'Hare one of three players in that category, along with Luis Binks, who will return to parent club, Bologna.

Coventry City players out of contract at the end of the season as per Transfermarkt Player Position Callum O'Hare CAM Liam Kelly CM Simon Moore GK

While the Sky Blues are yet to offer the 25-year-old a new deal at the CBS Arena, it seems likely that the midfielder will not be short of offers ahead of the new season.

In January, it was reported that Leicester City, Southampton and Burnley were all interested in O'Hare's signature, with footballscotland reporting that Celtic were among some of the teams rumoured to be in for the Coventry star.

It remains to be seen as to where O'Hare's future lies, but if it is to be away from CV6, he will leave with their best wishes after what he has helped the football club achieve, with his penalty miss against Manchester United a distant memory when looking back at his time in the sky blue shirt.