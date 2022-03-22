Callum O’Hare makes Coventry City transfer admission amid rejected January offers

Coventry City star Callum O’Hare has admitted that he is flattered that clubs have been interested in taking him away from the Sky Blues in recent times.

But the former Aston Villa midfielder is more-than happy at the Coventry Building Society Arena and has expressed his happiness at penning a contract extension until the summer of 2024.

O’Hare dazzled for Cov in a loan spell during the 2019-20 season in League One, prompting the club to secure his signature on a permanent basis on a three-year contract.

The attacking midfielder is at the heart of most things Mark Robins’ team do creatively and opposition defenders know that, which is why he is the second most fouled player in the league with 2.6 fouls per game, per WhoScored.

There has been transfer interest in the 23-year-old as recent as the January transfer window this year, with the Coventry Telegraph reporting that at least one offer was rejected for the dynamic midfielder that month.

O’Hare though is not fazed about links away from the club though, saying when asked if he thinks it’s a good thing that other teams are interested: “Yes, I guess so but you know, it’s just noise really.

“I just want to get on with it and keep playing my football and hopefully keep improving as every game goes on.”

The Verdict

O’Hare is one of those players that gets you up off the edge of your seat when he’s playing, and it was very important that Coventry were able to keep hold of him beyond the January window.

As a club with one of the smaller budgets in the Championship, the Sky Blues will naturally have to probably sell one of their stars down the line and then re-invest.

But the hierarchy realised that with the club still in a play-off battle, it wasn’t the right time to cash in on someone like O’Hare or Gustavo Hamer so all suitors were knocked back as a result.

Until a club makes an offer to Coventry that they simply cannot refuse though, O’Hare will continue to grow and flourish at the CBS Arena.