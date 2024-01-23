Highlights Leicester City face a setback in the Championship transfer window as Chelsea recalls Cesare Casadei, leaving them short in midfield.

Leicester City could well cause a stir in Midlands football as the Championship transfer window continues to tick down to the deadline in the coming weeks.

The Foxes haven't signed anyone of note in the current window, but they have been left stunned by Chelsea's decision to recall Italian midfielder Cesare Casadei to the club amid their own injury woes at Stamford Bridge - and it's left Enzo Maresca short in the centre of the park as the Foxes aim to shake off their form of the last two weeks in a bid to continue their title run.

Links have been made with various players across the leagues, but there has been another star linked in recent days - in Coventry City's Callum O'Hare.

Callum O'Hare transfer latest

According to The Athletic, O'Hare has emerged as an option amid Casadei being recalled to west London.

Whilst the Italian only featured in eight league games for the Foxes, his presence was massively felt in the east Midlands and with backup needed ahead of a challenging final run to the league title, Enzo Maresca will need another midfielder in - or maybe even two given that the club were already chasing Stefano Sensi from Inter Milan.

The report states that Sensi has given the green light over a move to the King Power Stadium if he wishes to make the move to the Championship leaders, though O'Hare is also listed as a potential target and, having scored twice against Leicester just over a week ago, the midfielder will be known by most of Leicester's fan base as he downed them late into the game at the CBS Arena.

It's the first link away from the club that O'Hare has had for quite some time, with rumours persisting in the summer of 2022 over a potential move to Burnley, though the Sky Blues would not sanction a sale and Clarets manager Vincent Kompany failed to land his man.

But with six months left on his contract, there are teams who could pick the midfielder up on the cheap - and with Leicester in a very preferable position in the current window due to their league position, it could be a deal worth keeping an eye on.

Callum O'Hare's potential Leicester competition

Should O'Hare move to Leicester City in the coming weeks with his contract set to expire at the end of June, he'd likely find it tougher to cement a first-team place than he has at the CBS Arena.

Leicester currently boast Harry Winks, Hamza Choudhury, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Wilfred Ndidi and Dennis Praet as central midfield options - and whilst Ndidi is out of action with injury and Praet isn’t thought to be in Maresca’s plans given he’s featured in just three games following an injury early in the season, they represent strong choices in the engine room.

Leicester City - Championship midfielder stats, 2023/24 Games played Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall 27 Harry Winks 27 Wilfred Ndidi 21 Hamza Choudhury 21 Dennis Praet 5

Choudhury and Winks have been acting as a double-pivot recently, with Dewsbury-Hall selected much further up the pitch; and whilst O'Hare is a strong attacking player to have in their ranks, he won't find starting as easy as he does on the other side of the Midlands.

Add a potential move for Sensi into that equation, and the only way O'Hare is guaranteed minutes may well rely on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; the midfielder is capable of playing deeper and if he's either needed in the pivot or injured, O'Hare would be a nailed on starter.