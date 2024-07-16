Highlights Callum O'Hare has sent a message to Sheffield United fans after completing a move to Bramall Lane.

He has signed a four-year contract with the Blades.

With his successful spell at Coventry City in mind, O'Hare is poised to become a popular figure in South Yorkshire.

Callum O'Hare has taken to X to send a social media message to Sheffield United supporters, following his move to Bramall Lane.

The player joins following his successful spell at Coventry City, where he was able to secure plenty of first-team football and establish himself as one of the most talented attacking midfielders in the Championship.

He may have suffered a serious knee injury during his time at the Coventry Building Society Arena, which caused him to miss chunks of the 2022/23 and 2023/24 campaign, but he managed to shine during his final season in the Midlands after recovering from that setback.

He did enough to put himself in the shop window ahead of this summer - and with his contract expiring - it always looked as though it was going to be a difficult task for the Sky Blues to retain him.

Callum O'Hare's 2023/24 campaign at Coventry City (All competitions) Appearances 36 Goals 10 Assists 4

As time went on, it looked more and more unlikely that he would put pen to paper on a new contract and that increased speculation about his future, with Leicester City previously being linked with a move for him.

However, it was the Blades who managed to come out on top in this race, tying the player down to a four-year contract and potentially offering the attacking midfielder a generous salary despite the fact a takeover hasn't gone through yet.

He reunites with Gus Hamer and Sam McCallum, with the pair previously playing with O'Hare at Coventry.

The trio will be hoping to enjoy more success together in the future under Chris Wilder, who has the tricky task of guiding United back to the Premier League.

Considering they have recruited O'Hare and Kieffer Moore in the past 48 hours though, the Blades look to be in contention for at least a top-six place.

Callum O'Hare's message to Sheffield United fans

O'Hare will be delighted that he has managed to find a new club - and he wasted no time in addressing the Blades' supporters following his move.

He posted on X: "New Chapter ⚔️ I can’t wait to get started and meet you all. See you soon!⚔️"

Callum O'Hare could be a very popular figure at Sheffield United

The one big advantage of signing O'Hare on a free transfer is the fact price tag pressure won't come into play.

If he had been signed for a sizeable amount, there probably would have been more pressure on the attacking midfielder to perform well.

But having been signed on a free transfer, he is a low-risk signing that could produce big rewards for the Blades.

Considering how well he played for Coventry, he is likely to be a very popular figure at Bramall Lane and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him play a big part in guiding the Blades back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

He's likely to get plenty of opportunities to shine in South Yorkshire, so it will be interesting to see how he gets on.