There is hope from within Coventry City that Callum O'Hare might return to action soon.

The former Aston Villa midfielder has been on the sidelines for an extended period. But there is hope from his manager that the 25-year-old will be able to make his long-awaited return sooner rather than later.

Callum O'Hare's injury

He's been out since Boxing Day of last year having sustained a serious cruciate ligament injury against Sheffield United. That injury would not only put him out for the rest of the season but the start of this league campaign as well.

The number 10 has had problems with injuries prior to this, though; this wasn't a freak occurrence. He was out for the first couple of months of last season, as well, due to an injury to his hamstring.

But, despite these major setbacks from last season, he's looking to get back on to the pitch soon.

When will Callum O'Hare return for Coventry City?

The attacking midfielder has been back training outdoors for over a month now. Recently, though, he and fellow midfielder Jamie Allen were finally able to join the team's group training sessions.

In the club's most recent game, against Watford, three players had to leave the pitch due to injury. Kasey Palmer and Milan van Ewijck were brought off due to a sore knee and a tight hamstring, respectively. Jay Dasilva ended up leaving the ground in a protective boot due to a heavy challenge from one of the Hornets' players.

The potential returns of O'Hare and Allen will be timely but there is more expectation that one will return to action before the other, rather than a double whammy.

After the draw at home to Watford, manager Mark Robins told Coventry Live "The big thing for me is that I will have Jamie Allen back training in the week leading up to the Hull game, and then, not too far after that, I think Callum O’Hare will be dipping in and out of the training sessions leading up to that as well. So that will be a process as well."

It is thought that O'Hare will ease himself back into match action with the U21s before featuring for the senior side, which likely rules him out of the Hull game.

Why is there so much excitement over Callum O'Hare's return?

After selling Gustavo Hamer to Sheffield United, in the summer transfer window, Coventry weren't able to bring in another attacking midfielder. So they have been a bit short in that area of the pitch.

Robins is excited about the return of O'Hare and Allen. "That’s exciting because we’ll have two unbelievable players back that give you energy and quality and things that we have missed," said the boss.

"So the fact that we didn’t sign anybody else isn’t too big a thing. Having said that, when you lose a player like Gus."

In his last fully fit season, he registered a combined 13 goals and assists in the Championship. So it's very understandable that the Sky Blues' faithful can't wait to see him back at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

He'll be able to provide that offensive spark that they lost this summer. That will be such a big boost to this team.

Coventry fans will also be wanting him to pen a new deal to stay with the club. His contract expires at the end of this season.