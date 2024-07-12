Former Coventry City midfielder Callum O'Hare is one of the most in-demand free agents on the market this summer.

O'Hare has departed Coventry after turning down the offer of a new contract, bringing his impressive five-year spell at the CBS Arena to an end.

After returning from a serious knee injury, O'Hare starred for the Sky Blues last season as they narrowly missed out on the play-offs, while he also helped Mark Robins' side reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup, where they were beaten on penalties by Manchester United.

Callum O'Hare stats for Coventry City last season (according to Transfermarkt) Appearances 36 Goals 10 Assists 4

In total, O'Hare scored 22 goals and provided 30 assists in 182 appearances for Coventry, and after his exit was confirmed earlier this month, he took to social media to share an emotional message with Sky Blues supporters.

"Thank you for everything, taking me in as soon as I came through the door & giving me some of the best moments & memories of my life.

"Thank you for the special connection we created together & singing my song every single game & most importantly. Thank you for being you," O'Hare wrote on X.

Callum O'Hare transfer latest

O'Hare has no shortage of suitors this summer after becoming a free agent, with Leeds United, Southampton, Burnley, Celtic and Rangers all said to be keen, while three La Liga clubs reportedly watched him in action earlier this year.

It seems that O'Hare's list of admirers is continuing to increase as, according to The Star, Sheffield United are hoping to win the race for his signature, and the midfielder is believed to be open to a move to Bramall Lane.

The Blades signed O'Hare's former team-mate Gustavo Hamer from Coventry last summer for a fee of £15 million, and the pair could be set for a reunion in South Yorkshire this summer.

As speculation over O'Hare's future continues to gather pace, we looked at how much he was earning with the Sky Blues.

Callum O'Hare's estimated Coventry City wages

According to Capology, O'Hare was earning £10,000 per week and £520,000 per year at Coventry, although it should be stressed that this is an estimate.

Defender Luis Binks was the Sky Blues' biggest earner last season, taking home £30,000 per week, but he was on loan from Bologna, so it is unlikely the club would have been paying his full wages.

Coventry's highest-paid contracted players were strikers Haji Wright and Ellis Simms, who both received £25,000 per week, with O'Hare next on the list at £10,000 per week, along with Jay Dasilva and Kasey Palmer.

Some Sky Blues supporters may feel that joining Sheffield United would be a sideways move for O'Hare, but the increase in Hamer's wages after making the switch to Bramall Lane last summer underlines the Blades' financial power.

Hamer was estimated to be earning £6,538 per week at Coventry in the 2022-23 season, but he received £30,000 per week with United last term, and while their wage budget will be reduced after relegation from the Premier League, they would still be able to make O'Hare a lucrative offer.