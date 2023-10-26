Highlights Callum O'Hare's return to match action after a long injury layoff is a rare positive for Coventry City in their disappointing loss to Rotherham United.

Despite the defeat, O'Hare's appearance off the bench could be the catalyst for Coventry to turn their fortunes around as they adapt to the loss of key attacking players.

If O'Hare can rediscover his previous form, he has the potential to make a significant impact in the final third and provide the spark that Coventry is currently missing.

Coventry City playmaker Callum O'Hare has penned an emotional message to Sky Blues supporters after his long-awaited return to match action in the 2-0 defeat to Rotherham United.

The loss away at relegation candidates Rotherham was a disappointing one for Mark Robins' side, who have lost two on the bounce and won just twice in their last 11 games, but O'Hare's appearance from the bench was a clear positive.

Rotherham United 2-0 Coventry City

After a narrow defeat away at Bristol City on Saturday, Coventry were on the road again on Wednesday evening and will have been hoping to put things right against one of the sides in the bottom three.

But the Millers have won eight of their nine points this season at home and produced surely their best performance of the season to claim all three points.

Lee Peltier put Matt Taylor's side ahead six minutes into the second half while Ollie Rathbone capped off the win in stoppage time.

The defeat leaves last season's play-off finalists 20th in the table after 13 games - six points above the relegation zone.

Callum O'Hare returns

O'Hare's appearance off the bench was a rare positive for the Sky Blues on a frustrating evening in South Yorkshire.

The 25-year-old featured for the first time in 2023 when he came off the bench to replace defender Joel Latibeaudiere in the 76th minute.

The attacking midfielder has spent 10 months sidelined after suffering an ACL injury against Sheffield United on Boxing Day 2022.

Coventry have been patient in their handling of O'Hare but clearly felt that he was ready to feature against Rotherham on Wednesday evening.

Unsurprisingly, he got a great reception from the travelling Sky Blues fans and took to Twitter to pen a heartfelt message to them today.

He said: "Wow I’ve missed you all so much. So, so happy to be back out in front of you all."

O'Hare will hope to add to his minutes back at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday as his side host in-form West Bromwich Albion.

Callum O'Hare can be Coventry's catalyst

It's fantastic to see the 25-year-old back in action after such a long time out injured and his return could prove the catalyst for the Sky Blues as they bid to turn their fortunes around.

They lost their two key attacking players - Gus Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres - in the summer transfer window and are still adapting to that.

If O'Hare can return to his best then he may be able to get things going for them in the final third and help Ellis Simms and Haji Wright get going.

The former Aston Villa player has been a bright spark at Championship level in the past, with eight goals and 20 appearances in 107 second tier appearances, and that does appear to be what Coventry are missing.

Patience is needed but his return could be massive news for Robins and co.