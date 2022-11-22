Callum O’Hare from Coventry to Burnley: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

It’s only November but the winter transfer window is already looming large in the EFL – particularly with the Championship currently on hiatus for the World Cup.

One link that refuses to go away is Burnley‘s interest in Coventry City playmaker Callum O’Hare and speculation is circling once again ahead of January.

We’ve taken a look at everything we know up to this point to examine whether the 24-year-old is likely to end up at Turf Moor…

What do we know so far?

The Clarets were seemingly very keen on O’Hare in the summer window.

In July, reports suggested that Burnley were close to finalising a deal for the attacking midfielder in a move worth around £9 million.

However, by the time the window slammed shut in September, O’Hare remained part of the Sky Blues squad – with Mark Robins later admitting that his injury likely helped them keep hold of him.

The playmaker returned midway through October and has made seven appearances in total this term, providing two assists to date, but with January now fast approaching there have been fresh links to Turf Moor.

Football Insider has reported that Burnley have reignited their interest in O’Hare and have registered their interest already.

There is said to be optimism that a deal could be agreed for less than £5 million this time around.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested that the midfielder is high on the Clarets’ list of targets with Vincent Kompany a big admirer.

The Aston Villa youth product is set to enter the final 18 months of his contract, which may mean Coventry feel they have to consider reasonable offers for him.

Is it likely to happen?

Given how close Burnley came in the summer, there is certainly a good chance that we could see O’Hare make the move to Turf Moor in the first month of 2023.

His hamstring injury is believed to have obstructed a move in the summer window but he is now back fully fit and it seems Kompany remains keen to add him to his squad.

We saw that the Burnley club chiefs were happy to back the Belgian previously and it would be no surprise were they to do so again as the Clarets have emerged as frontrunners for promotion.

O’Hare’s contract situation means that Coventry will have to consider reasonable bids for the player so it may depend on how much the Lancashire club are willing to spend.

O’Rourke has suggested that Kompany is a big admirer so they may well be ready to splash the cash needed.