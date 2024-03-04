Highlights Coventry City's defeat to West Brom was a setback, but there is still hope for a play-off spot.

Coventry City fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat to West Brom on Friday night, a result which saw them lose ground in the race for a top six finish.

However, Mark Robins and his side will still have a belief that they can make the play-offs once again, whilst an FA Cup quarter-final against injury-hit Wolves means a trip to Wembley could be on the cards.

So, there’s plenty to play for, and if the Sky Blues are to have a successful campaign, you get the feeling that Callum O’Hare will be key.

Championship Table (As it stands March 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Coventry City 35 10 51 10 Sunderland 35 6 47 11 Cardiff City 35 -8 47 12 Watford 35 2 44 13 Bristol City 35 -1 44 14 Middlesbrough 34 -4 44 15 Swansea City 35 -11 42 16 Plymouth Argyle 35 -6 40

The attacking midfielder has been very good since his return from a serious knee injury, scoring six goals and registering three assists in 21 appearances in the Championship.

Callum O’Hare transfer latest

However, there are doubts about his future, amid reports that Celtic, Rangers and three Spanish clubs are tracking the playmaker ahead of the summer window.

It’s thought that scouts from three La Liga teams were watching O’Hare at The Hawthorns, with the ex-Aston Villa man struggling against Albion, as he was replaced at half-time in the defeat.

Callum O’Hare contract with Coventry City

Worryingly for Coventry, O’Hare is out of contract in the summer, so they can’t really do much as they look to keep the player at the CBS Arena.

As you would expect, the Sky Blues have already held talks with O’Hare over an extension, but he is yet to commit, and Robins believes the player is waiting until the summer to assess his options.

At 25, the Sky Blues aren’t in a position where they will receive compensation, so it will be hugely frustrating for the club to lose one of their prized assets on a free transfer, but that’s the risk that you take when you let a player run their deal down.

Although, you do have sympathy for Coventry in this situation as O’Hare has had bad luck with injuries over the years, so it made sense that they didn’t rush into giving him a fresh contract as they waited to see how he performed.

Callum O’Hare’s future

Ultimately, O’Hare is in a position where he can decide his future, and he could even sign a pre-contract agreement with Celtic, Rangers or any other side outside of England.

That would still mean he finishes the campaign at Coventry, but everything can be in place for him to join his next club ahead of next season, and he will link up with his new club when his current deal expires.

But, it’s hard to see why O’Hare would make a decision now, so the expectation is that he will make a choice when the season finishes.

Obviously, staying at Coventry would be a much more attractive option if they are a Premier League side, so he will weigh that up.

So, it’s by no means certain that he will leave the club, and it’s clear he has a lot of love for the Sky Blues, but O’Hare is sure to have plenty of offers on the table, and you would expect him to make a call in a few months' time.