Callum O’Dowda shares message as he reflects on Bristol City’s latest triumph

Bristol City winger Callum O’Dowda has taken to Instagram to reflect on the club’s recent showdown with Peterborough United.

The 26-year-old was given the opportunity to showcase his talent in this particular fixture by manager Nigel Pearson after recently making a cameo appearance for the Robins in their 1-0 defeat to Millwall.

Before being substituted in the 63rd minute of his side’s meeting with Posh, O’Dowda managed to show some glimpses of promise in what was only his third league appearance of the season.

The winger will now be looking to push on after the international break after recently recovering from injury.

Peterborough initially took the lead in an enthralling encounter at the Weston Homes Stadium as Sammie Szmodics scored against his former side.

The Robins levelled proceedings via an own-goal from Nathan Thompson and then netted a second in the 40th minute as George Tanner fired past goalkeeper David Cornell.

Szmodics equalised for Peterborough on the stroke of half-time.

City striker Chris Martin sealed all three points for his side in the closing stages of this clash as he scored his fourth goal of the 2021/22 campaign.

Reflecting on his side’s latest display on Instagram, O’Dowda praised the club’s supporters whilst he also admitted that it felt great to be able to contribute to the Robins’ victory by featuring against Posh.

The winger posted: “Finally with the lads.

“Great to be back and 3 points to go with it!

“Travelling support were 🔥.”

The Verdict

After suffering a narrow defeat at the hands of Millwall, the Robins managed to demonstrate a great deal of character to seal a victory in their meeting with Peterborough at the weekend.

Whilst O’Dowda has yet to break his goal-scoring duck for City this season, he will be determined to push on under the guidance of Pearson after the international break.

Having made 143 appearances at this level during his career to date, O’Dowda knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level and thus will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the coming months.

If the winger is able to produce an abundance of creativity for the Robins, he may end up playing a key role for the club as they look to move up the Championship standings.