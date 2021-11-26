Callum O’Dowda sends seven-word message to Bristol City fans

Callum O’Dowda played a key role in Bristol City’s much needed 1-0 victory over Stoke City on Wednesday evening.

Tyreeq Bakinson grabbed the only goal of the game on 38 minutes by getting into the right place at the right time from a long throw. Stoke gave a good account of themselves and threatened in the first half with Jacob Brown and Steven Fletcher’s strike partnership causing havoc in behind the Robins’ backline.

Bristol City held on though and stretched the gap to eight points between themselves and the relegation zone. O’Dowda took to Instagram to show his appreciation for his team-mates and the support from the stands.

He posted: “Superb collective display from everyone last night.”

The Republic of Ireland international has struggled to stay fit in recent years but has started the last three and helped Nigel Pearson’s men go three matches unbeaten at Ashton Gate. Such a run that did not look likely with the way they had been performing on home turf this calendar year.

If it was not for Derby County and Reading’s points deduction the Robins would be a lot closer to the bottom three but with whole-hearted displays like Wednesday evening they should be able to push up into mid table in the coming months.

O’Dowda’s versatility is a great help to Pearson’s tactical flexibility and the trust he has earned for the Republic of Ireland in recent years speaks volumes to his dependability when available.

Bristol City have fallen away from being play-off contenders since the end of Lee Johnson’s reign and under the stewardship of Dean Holden and Nigel Pearson. Considering they have been picking up points mainly away from home in the last year or so, there is an opportunity for them to climb the table if the Robins can sustain their away form and continue to improve at Ashton Gate. O’Dowda’s energy and skill in midfield areas will go a long way to helping City achieve that.