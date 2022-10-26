Callum O’Dowda sends honest message to Cardiff City supporters amid bad spell of form

Cardiff City are still without a permanent manager following the sacking of Steve Morison due to a disappointing start to the season.

The Bluebirds have now played six games under the management of interim boss Mark Hudson.

At the beginning of his reign, it looked as though their form was to pick up but Cardiff have now lost their last three games and now sit 20th in the league.

What’s more, at the weekend Cardiff faced local rivals Swansea City and lost 2-0 which was a further blow for the team.

Summer signing Callum O’Dowda is someone who started the season in good form although has seen his contributions dip somewhat as we’ve got further on.

Nevertheless, he still has two goals and three assists under his belt this season showing he can contribute but needs to find some consistency alongside his side finding their better performances.

Following the derby defeat, the 27-year-old was keen to apologise to fans as he took to Instagram to send a message that read: “Extremely gutted with the last few games and especially Sunday. Things haven’t gone our way recently but determined to get back on track and kick on.

“Looking forward to making it right Saturday back at home. #Bluebirds”

The Verdict:

Things really have dipped for Cardiff City again of late and as they continue to go on without a manager, there will no doubt be feelings of uncertainty around the club which can’t help as they navigate through this difficult patch.

It’s clear the team are aware that the results are not up to the standard they should be and fans will be expecting more from their team as they currently find themselves being sucked into a relegation battle.

Nevertheless, O’Dowda certainly seems to have the right attitude and is keen to work hard and get things back on track for his side.

However, there are more tough games coming their way with Rotherham, Watford and Sunderland their next three meaning plenty of hard work will be required.