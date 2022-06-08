Callum O’Dowda pens message to Bristol City supporters ahead of his departure

Callum O’Dowda has taken to Instagram to thank Bristol City’s fans for the support that they have provided him during his time at the club.

The winger is officially set to leave the Robins when his current contract reaches a crescendo later this month.

Nigel Pearson opted against offering O’Dowda fresh terms following the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign and thus the Republic of Ireland international will become a free-agent this summer.

During the previous term, O’Dowda was limited to just 21 appearances in all competitions as he missed a chunk of action due to injury.

The 27-year-old only scored once in the Championship as he was unable to make a positive impact at this level.

O’Dowda’s final appearance for the Robins came during their 2-1 victory over Reading in February.

In terms of his overall contribution, O’Dowda managed to provide 26 direct goal contributions in 176 games for City after joining the club in 2016 from Oxford United.

Reflecting on his time at Ashton Gate on Instagram, O’Dowda has admitted that he is thankful for the opportunity to represent the Robins.

The winger posted: “My time at Bristol City has come to an end and I am so thankful I was able to represent this club.

“I want to thank all of the players, staff and above all the fans for their continued support over the last 6 years.

“I will always have such respect and admiration for this football club.

“All the best,

“Callum.”

The Verdict

This is a classy message by O’Dowda who clearly has enjoyed his time with the Robins.

When you consider that the winger slipped down the pecking order at Ashton Gate last season, it didn’t come as too much of a surprise when the club announced that he would be leaving.

It will be intriguing to see what the future holds for O’Dowda as he will be looking to seal a move to another club this summer.

Having illustrated during his career that he is capable of delivering some eye-catching performances in the Championship, it wouldn’t be a shock if O’Dowda attracts some attention from teams who currently reside in this particular division in the coming weeks.