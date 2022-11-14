Callum O’Dowda issues Cardiff City message following Sheffield United defeat

Cardiff City’s Championship season paused with back to back defeats following the Bluebirds’ 1-0 loss to Sheffield United over the weekend.

George Baldock’s 64th minute strike was enough to earn the away side all three points at the Cardiff City Stadium, leaving the Bluebirds 19th in the division heading into the World Cup break.

One player disappointed with the result was Callum O’Dowda, who expressed as such on social media in the aftermath of the match.

Posting on Instagram on Sunday, O’Dowda wrote: “Deserved something from yesterday and frustrated we didn’t get any points from our last home games.”

“Nowhere near what we’re capable of and the standards we’ve set, so it’s a good time to reflect and get back hungry to push up the table after the World Cup. #Bluebirds 🔵.”

Callum O’Dowda has been a regular for the Bluebirds since making a free transfer to the Welsh capital earlier this summer.

So far, he has managed to put the injury problems that have blighted him in recent seasons behind him, making 19 Championship appearances so far.

During those matches, the Irishman has scored two and and laid on three assists for his teammates, and he has also showed his versatility playing on both the left and right hand sides.

The Verdict

It’s not been the best start to the season for Cardiff City.

Having relieved Steve Morison of his duties, the hope would have been that the club’s form and results improved, but that has not been the case.

Nevertheless, with the news that Mark Hudson is now permanently Bluebirds boss, the club do at least have some certainty in that department going forward.

These next few weeks can hopefully give Hudson some time on the training ground to really implement his plans, which should see the Bluebirds come back stronger when the Championship resumes next month.