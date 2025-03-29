Huddersfield Town's sole current focus will be on getting promoted out of League One, but plans will already be in place for their summer transfer window regardless of their league status for next season.

The Terriers are well in with a chance of a top-six finish in the third-tier this term, but supporters and club chiefs alike will be anticipating a major overhaul of their squad in the summer no matter if they are promoted or not.

They will certainly need to appoint another permanent manager before any transfer moves are made, with interim boss Jon Worthington currently overseeing their push for a play-off place after Michael Duff was sacked in early March.

Huddersfield's recruitment team will no doubt have their own summer targets, however, as well as a list of players that the club would be happy to let leave ahead of next season.

With that said, FLW have picked out four transfer deals that would go some way to making it a dream transfer window at the John Smith's Stadium.

Callum Marshall signs on a permanent basis from West Ham

Town's woes in front of goal this season have been well-documented, but despite both Joe Taylor and Dion Charles being signed to bolster their strike-force in the January window, it is West Ham loanee Callum Marshall who has impressed the most up-front in HD1.

Marshall joined Huddersfield last August on a season-long loan from the Hammers with a point to prove, having failed to impress in the six months he spent at West Brom last term. That spell in the Championship probably came too early in his development at just 19-years-old, and now nearly a year on he has instead proven his talents at a more suitable level with the Terriers.

The Northern Ireland international got off to a great start with a goal and assist on his debut against Morecambe in the EFL Cup, and while he has not had a particularly standout run of form throughout the campaign, he has been a consistent scorer and has played a huge part in helping the Terriers stay in the race for the play-offs up to now.

Marshall has recently spoken to The Athletic about his desire to return to East London and fight for his place under Graham Potter at his parent club, but it certainly feels unlikely that he will be included in their Premier League plans next season, and so another loan move - or even a permanent transfer to the John Smith's Stadium - could definitely be on the cards.

Town supporters would no doubt love the 20-year-old to continue to play his part at the club into next term, regardless of which league they are in, and it feels like a move that could happen if the club are willing to shell out a decent fee for his services.

Sorba Thomas departs Huddersfield Town for good

Sorba Thomas is a largely forgotten man in West Yorkshire, having been out on loan at French side Nantes this season, but he will return to the club this summer with a permanent exit already looking like a foregone conclusion, even if they are back in the second-tier.

Wales international Thomas was one of the Terriers' outstanding players in his first few seasons at the club, after his arrival from Boreham Wood in January 2021, and he led them to the Championship play-off final in 2022, and had the second-most key passes of all second-tier players last campaign, with 123 according to FBref.

Sorba Thomas' Huddersfield Town statistics Appearances 125 Goals 7 Assists 31

It was no shock to see him depart the John Smith's Stadium following their relegation last summer, as he joined Nantes on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the campaign. The likelihood of the Ligue 1 outfit triggering that permanent transfer seems slim, though, given his lack of impact on their fortunes so far.

Thomas was reportedly of interest to Championship club Hull City in the recent January window, but a move never materialised and he stayed on the continent, where he has continued to struggle to start games and has registered just three league goal contributions all campaign.

He has another year left to run on his Terriers contract, but will certainly be on the radar of numerous second-tier teams this summer. A permanent exit would be a relief to supporters, and would allow the club to reinvest some of the potential fee on incoming players that want to play in blue and white.

Huddersfield Town land signing of Tottenham youngster George Abbott

Huddersfield are set to be in real need of central midfield additions this summer, and the loan signing of Tottenham Hotspur youngster George Abbott would make a lot of sense, following his standout showings for Notts County in League Two this season.

Abbott is a product of the Spurs' youth set-up, and made one senior appearance for his boyhood club before moving to County last summer to gain some vital first-team experience at just 19-years-old.

He has surpassed all expectations that supporters at Meadow Lane would have likely had of a young midfielder learning his trade in his first loan spell, with key performances as a box-to-box midfielder in the middle of the park.

His loan was initially set to end in January, but the Magpies moved to extend it to the end of the campaign due to the great impression he had made in the first-half of the season.

Abbott has continued to be an important player up to the final stages of the campaign, with County boss Stuart Maynard insisting that he "can go all the way to the top" at Spurs.

Another loan spell at a higher level will surely be next for the England youth international, and Huddersfield should make advances to sign him up for next term before another League One team steals a march and lands his services in the summer.

The Terriers have often struggled to gain control in midfield this season, and will be in need of depth in that position ahead of next term, with Joe Hodge due to return to parent club Wolves and club legend Jonathan Hogg potentially set to leave upon the expiry of his contract.

Abbott seems like the perfect signing for the club, in either League One or the Championship, and his signing would undoubtedly excite supporters at the John Smith's Stadium if it was to happen over the coming months.

Rhys Healey leaves after injury-hit Huddersfield spell