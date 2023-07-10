Wigan Athletic are preparing for the 2023/24 season with the hope that it will be much better than the previous campaign.

The 2022/23 season was one to forget for the Latics for so many reasons, as they suffered relegation back to League One and ownership concerns that led to failure to pay players and staff on numerous occasions.

However, the club is now under a new regime, and under the management of Shaun Maloney, they will hope the campaign to come will have lots more highs than lows.

Heading into the new campaign, there has been speculation around many of the Wigan players, one of whom has been striker Callum Lang.

What is the latest on Callum Lang’s future at Wigan Athletic?

It was reported by Alan Nixon on his Patreon account over a week ago that Huddersfield Town and Neil Warnock are keen on a deal for Callum Lang and want to wrap it up quickly.

The 24-year-old has been at Wigan for most of his professional career, coming through the club’s under-18s, under-21s, and now the first team.

Lang spent much of his early days on loan at various clubs in England and Scotland, but in the 2020/21 season, the forward earned a regular spot in the Latics starting XI.

Lang has now become an important member of the Wigan team, making 109 appearances in the last three seasons.

It seems due to Wigan’s issues, clubs are circling about snapping up their best players, with the Terriers keen on Lang.

However, in the latest update from Alan Nixon, Huddersfield are not getting much encouragement in their pursuit of the Wigan forward.

Players at Wigan are allowed to walk away from the club for nothing due to the payment issues in the past, but Nixon adds that Lang hasn’t put notice in yet and Huddersfield haven’t made a cash offer to change that.

Callum Lang looking ahead to the start of the season with Wigan Athletic

However, while that is all ongoing, it seems Lang is just focused on the upcoming season with Wigan, as he stated to Wigan Today that he is ready to put last season behind him and do better in the 2023/24 season.

He said: “In football, every single player will have those seasons, where it doesn't happen for you. And last season was mine.

"It's up to me now to push on, put that behind me, and try to make it right. That's football, and sometimes you need to go through times like that to really appreciate the good times when they come along.

"On a personal note, I'm working as hard as I can to make sure I'm the best player I can be when the season starts.

“People are sometimes too quick to write you off when times are bad - but that can also be a good thing. Because the onus is on me to prove myself all over again.

"I'm never comfortable, I always want to keep improving as a player. I know the levels I know I can reach, and I can’t wait to get back to that, and show people again what I can do."

Lang also seems to be looking forward to being one of the most senior players in the Wigan squad this season.

He added: "I wouldn't even say that's a new thing for this season. As I've progressed as a player, I feel I've already started to grow into that role of a senior player.

"I went out on my loans early in my career, which helped my development, and held me in good stead for what followed.

"I've felt like a senior player for some time now, I'm very comfortable in that, and really enjoying my role here.”