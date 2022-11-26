Callum Lang in 4th – Ranked: Wigan Athletic’s top 5 most valuable players right now

Wigan Athletic were not the most exciting club to follow in the summer transfer window, but appeared to build a squad capable of staying up in the Championship under Leam Richardson.

There were significant bumps in the road that led to Richardson’s dismissal, suggesting that the Latics will strengthen the squad in January to boost their survival bid.

The Latics did overperform defensively, the strongest facet of their game, in clinching the League One title last season, with an over-reliance on Ben Amos’ performances between the sticks and poor finishing from the opposition, and that seems to have caught up with them against sides with greater attacking quality in the second tier.

Here, we have taken a look at Wigan’s top five most valuable players ahead of January according to Transfermarkt…

1. Ryan Nyambe

Nyambe is valued at £1.8 million which considering they picked him up in the summer as a free agent looks to be a smart piece of business.

The nine-time Namibia international only signed a one-year deal at the DW Stadium but is a way off earning a progressive move in his career for his performances so far this term.

It is a small surprise to see him valued at a higher price than Nathan Broadhead and Callum Lang.

2. Will Keane

Journeyman striker Will Keane is valued at £1.5 million has finally found a home at Wigan and is a survivor from the club’s brilliant escape from relegation to League Two in 2020/21.

The 29-year-old has been the Latics’ most reliable source of goals in the last couple of seasons and will be crucial in aiming to maintain their second tier status this season.

3. Jason Kerr

Kerr was a shrewd pick-up from St Johnstone in the summer of 2021, and it is easy to see why he is ranked so high in this list, but the 25-year-old may not be able to play any further part in Wigan’s battle against the drop having suffered a serious knee injury in the lead-up to the World Cup break.

Kerr is valued at £1.2 million, but it is likely that the Latics would be hoping to recoup a heftier fee if a club did come in for the centre back in the coming transfer windows.

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Wigan Athletic players?

1 of 25 Ben Amos? 1 12 21 31

4. Callum Lang

Lang has been on a steady upward trajectory for the last few seasons and is also valued at £1.2 million.

The 24-year-old’s deal at the DW Stadium runs until the summer of 2025, and the versatile forward came through the youth ranks at the club.

Lang has had his fitness ups and downs this term but should be available to a new manager in the not too distant future.

5. Max Power

Power rounds off the list, valued at £1 million, in his second spell at Wigan.

The 29-year-old has played every minute of second tier action this season and is clearly a valued senior player in the dressing room.

Power and a handful of other players will be responsible for setting standards on the training ground when a new manager is confirmed.