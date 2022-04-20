Callum Lang delivers Wigan Athletic message ahead of promotion run-in

Wigan Athletic are getting nearer and nearer to League One promotion after picking up another point against Ipswich last night.

The Latics are sitting nicely at the top of the third tier and with three games left, they could seal not only a spot in the Championship for next season but the division title too.

Based on how the results go this weekend, they could even wrap up that trophy before the week is out – and that would be a huge achievement for the club.

Next up, they face a stern test against Plymouth, who themselves are in the middle of a play-off push. A win then is of vital importance – and after stealing a point against the Tractor Boys last night, Callum Lang has now taken to Twitter to post a message to the supporters after the result.

We will fight until the end, 3 to go 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/ne9HdyzNkd — Callum Lang (@callumlang19) April 20, 2022

The player has been in fine form so far this season for the club and has really enabled them to kick on and dream of a place in the Championship. In 39 League One outings this season, he has managed a superb output of 14 goals and eight assists. That means he has a goal contribution rate of 22 in 39 – or an average of 0.60 goals or assists per 90 minutes.

That’s despite being just 23-years-old – and he has already proven to be a key member of the Latics team since he has burst onto the scene with the club last year. This season though he has really come into his own – and could end up helping his side to a promotion.

Lang then will be eager to get going in these last three games of the season – and ensure that they get the job done.

The Verdict

Callum Lang has been exceptional for Wigan this season with his energy, drive and his ability to contribute offensively in the final third of the field.

His goal contribution record is impressive for someone of his age and if they end up in the Championship next season, they’ll be desperate to keep hold of Lang in the second tier too. There might even be some interest in his services too, not that the Latics will want to let him leave though.

The 23-year-old has been superb alongside plenty of others for Leam Richardson this season and he could be a contender for Player of the Season at the club based on his efforts for them in 2021/22.

Lang will be keen to continue his efforts in these remaining games – and if he can, then it could certainly help them to land the League One title.