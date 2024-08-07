Highlights Norwich City faces challenges with key departures and potential weaknesses in the transfer market.

New boss Johannes Hoff Thorup must make critical decisions on the starting XI amid ongoing transfer rumors.

Players like Angus Gunn, Grant Hanley, and Borja Sainz are expected to play crucial roles in achieving success this season.

Norwich City have had some setbacks this summer, since Johannes Hoff Thorup came in, but the hope will be that they can at least replicate what they did last time out.

The departure of Gabriel Sara may have put just over £15 million into the bank account of the Canaries, but that doesn't mean that they are any better off.

With pressure also coming from Leeds United, who are interested in Jonathan Rowe, Norwich could end this transfer window weaker than how they started it.

Amid all this transfer talk, the start of the season is fast approaching. A visit from newly promoted Oxford United is on the cards, and the new boss needs to pick his first XI for the match. This is what Football League World predicts it to be.

GK: Angus Gunn

The City stalwart between the sticks is at least as guaranteed a starting spot in the young Danish manager's first Championship line-up as any other Canary.

Angus Gunn may have made one or two mistakes at the Euros, but the Scottish international has a lot of quality to offer.

RB: Jack Stacey

The full-back, who will wear the number three despite being a right-sided defender (what is this madness?), played in every one of City's games last time out. That trend isn't expected to be bucked against Oxford.

CB: Grant Hanley

Not only did Grant Hanley play against both German opponents that City faced in their penultimate and final friendlies before the start of the campaign, he started both of them. It'd be a surprise to not see him in the opening line-up of the 2024/25 campaign.

CB: Callum Doyle

The latest arrival at Carrow Road has joined the club off the back of being away with Manchester City on their pre-season tour, meaning that Callum Doyle should be fit and ready to go for the meeting with Des Buckingham's side.

LB: Ben Chrisene

Managers often want to give their new signings a chance, and Ben Chrisene is one of the few additions that Norwich have made this summer. With limited options in this position, it's likely that the former Blackburn Rovers full-back will be used on Saturday.

CM: Kenny McLean

After it once looked as if the Scotsman might leave the club this summer, with early interest from Rangers and Sheffield United, he is still with the Canaries, and is expected to start their curtain jerker.

CM: Marcelino Nunez

With the departure of Sara, the important of Marcelino Nunez in this Norwich side has gone up. He won't be able to fill the attacking void left by the Brazilian, but he's now slightly higher in the pecking order and should take on more responsibility.

CAM: Liam Gibbs

City now have a vacant slot in their team in this position that needs to be filled. They may do it through the transfer market, or they may see whether someone like Liam Gibbs can step up to the plate.

RW: Jonathan Rowe

This is where the line-up starts to get predictable.

Jonathan Rowe may not have too many games left in a yellow and green shirt, if Leeds step up their pursuit of the 21-year-old, so they better get the most out of him while they can.

LW: Borja Sainz

The Spaniard has been a key part of this Norwich squad since the turn of the year. He will need to maintain sharpness, because there are those that are waiting in the wings, ready to take his place.

ST: Josh Sargent

Like Rowe, Josh Sargent has also been reportedly looked at by last season's play-off final losers. Sargent will have to play such an important role in this team if they are to replicate, or better, their success of the previous campaign.