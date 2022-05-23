Callum Doyle sends passionate Sunderland message reflecting on promotion

Callum Doyle has revealed his delight after his Sunderland loan spell ended with promotion thanks to a win over Wycombe at Wembley over the weekend.

The centre-back joined the Black Cats for the season from Manchester City, and he impressed initially under Lee Johnson, becoming an important part of the XI.

Whilst he wasn’t used as much under Alex Neil, Doyle still played his part during the run-in, which included coming on to help see out the win in the play-off final.

And, it was clearly a big moment for the 18-year-old, who took to Instagram to send a message to the Wearside support.

“Couldn’t have dreamed of a better way to end the season, WHAT A FEELING!”

In total, Doyle featured 39 times for Sunderland this season in the league, helping the side to return to the second tier after four years in the Championship.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the England youth international, who is likely to move out on loan again given the competition for places at his parent club.

The verdict

This has been a truly memorable year for the teenager as it’s given him the chance to play first-team football and he has played his part for Sunderland as they won promotion.

Even late on under Neil, he has used him as a substitute to see out results and Doyle has done his job when called upon.

So, these celebrations are fully deserved and the fans will certainly appreciate his contribution over the past 12 months.

