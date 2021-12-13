Callum Doyle sends message to Sunderland fans as he reflects on club’s latest triumph

Sunderland defender Callum Doyle has taken to Instagram to praise the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated during the club’s recent showdown with Plymouth Argyle.

The Black Cats sealed all three points at the Stadium of Light last Saturday thanks to goals from Dan Neil and Nathan Broadhead.

Sunderland made the perfect start to the clash as they opened the scoring in the fourth minute as Neil fired past Plymouth goalkeeper Mike Cooper.

Broadhead then doubled his side’s advantage as he netted his sixth goal of the season.

Plymouth reduced the deficit in the second-half as Dan Scarr headed home from Jordan Houghton’s corner.

Undeterred by the Pilgrims’ goal, Sunderland finished the game strongly as they secured a hard-fought victory.

As a result of this triumph, the Black Cats are now level on points with Wigan Athletic who currently occupy second-place in the League One standings.

After featuring in this fixture for Sunderland, Doyle took to Instagram to praise the club’s fans for the support that they demonstrated on Saturday.

The defender posted: “Hard fought 3 points yesterday [Saturday].

“Lads were class and fans were amazing.”

The Verdict

Sunderland’s fans will unquestionably play a major role in the club’s push for promotion this season as they continue to back their side to achieve success.

Doyle meanwhile will be hoping to retain his place in the club’s starting eleven for the foreseeable future after producing a number of impressive performances in recent months.

The defender has managed to immediately adjust to life in League One as he has now made 20 appearances at this level.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.76 at this level, Doyle clearly possesses an abundance of talent and thus it is hardly a surprise that he is thriving under the guidance of Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

By maintaining his fitness during the remainder of the campaign, the 18-year-old is likely to make considerable strides in terms of his development.