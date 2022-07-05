Callum Doyle posts Sunderland message as loan comes to an end

Callum Doyle has taken to Twitter to post a message to Sunderland fans as his loan spell on Wearside comes to an end and he moves to Manchester City.

The 18-year-old had a really positive season last time out in Sky Bet League One, with him making over 30 appearances for the Black Cats and helping them win promotion back to the Sky Bet Championship at long last.

Doyle will naturally have learned a great deal during that loan spell, too, and he returns to Manchester City with a great deal of experience.

He will naturally want to build on that next season with more game time, and a loan away from City again for the coming campaign might be on the agenda, but where he ends up remains to be seen.

For now, though, he has left the north east and headed back to Man City, but not before sending this message to Black Cats fans on Twitter:

As I return to my parent club Manchester City I would like to thank everyone @SunderlandAFC for the fantastic opportunities given to me. I enjoyed a brilliant season and worked along side an amazing squad who taught me so much, not forgetting the wonderful fans who supported me pic.twitter.com/WnEIZJwEqi — callum doyle (@cdoyle710) July 5, 2022

The Verdict

Fair play to Doyle.

He held his own in a competitive League One last year and looks a player with plenty of potential.

He’s going to be itching to keep playing next season, and it remains to be seen where he might end up for the 22/23 campaign.