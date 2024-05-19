Highlights The loan market played a crucial role in Sheffield Wednesday's Championship survival this season, with impressive performances from key newcomers.

Potential transfer targets Callum Doyle, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, and Jayden Danns could be exciting additions to strengthen the squad for future success.

Manager Danny Rohl is likely seeking ambitious signings to stay at the club, and the Owls need to make strategic moves to secure a competitive edge next season.

It is a big summer for Sheffield Wednesday after they secured Championship survival.

The Owls looked certain to make an immediate return to League One after a disastrous start to the season under Xisco Munoz, but they achieved safety after a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl.

Wednesday had just three points to their name at the time of Rohl's arrival in October, but they were one of the form teams in the division in the second half of the season, and they finished the campaign in 20th place.

In addition to Rohl's excellent management, the Owls' shrewd use of the loan market also contributed to their survival, with James Beadle, Ian Poveda and Ike Ugbo all impressing after joining in January.

With question marks over how much backing owner Dejphon Chansiri will give Rohl in the transfer market this summer, loans could form a crucial part of Wednesday's business once again, and we looked at three Premier League youngsters the club should be targeting.

1 Callum Doyle

With Liam Palmer, Dominic Iorfa and Di'Shon Bernard all out of contract this summer, Wednesday may need to strengthen at centre-back, and Manchester City defender Callum Doyle would be the perfect addition.

Doyle spent this season on loan at Leicester City, and he provided two assists in 23 appearances in all competitions as the Foxes won the Championship title.

However, after starting the first eight league games of the season, Doyle sustained a knee injury in late September that would keep him out for over three months, and he struggled to regain his place in the team after returning to fitness.

Given Doyle's lack of game time in recent months, it seems unlikely Leicester will attempt to bring him back to the King Power Stadium this summer, and it will be tough for him to force his way into Pep Guardiola's plans at his parent club.

Doyle has proven himself to be a more than capable performer at Championship level, starring for Coventry City as they reached the play-off final last season and helping Leicester to promotion this time around, and he would have no shortage of second tier suitors if he became available.

The 20-year-old would be an ambitious target for the Owls, but the club need to make statement signings this summer to convince Rohl to stay at the club, and Doyle would certainly fit the bill.

2 Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi enjoyed an excellent loan spell at Charlton Athletic in League One last season, scoring 15 goals and registering nine assists in 49 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks.

There was plenty of Championship interest in Rak-Sakyi in the summer, with Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Blackburn Rovers, Hull City and Birmingham City among those said to be keen, but Palace opted to keep him at Selhurst Park.

Rak-Sakyi made a handful of substitute appearances for the Eagles in the early weeks of the season, but he suffered a hamstring injury in October that ruled him out until late April.

The 21-year-old has been included on the bench for Palace in recent weeks, but he is yet to feature under Oliver Glasner, and the manager admitted that it is difficult to give Rak-Sakyi minutes due to the form of the club's attackers.

"It’s maybe now a tough moment for Jes. He’s coming back after two months from injury and now has six players here who are in fantastic shape and fit for a long time," Glasner told the South London Press last month.

"It makes it hard for him now. He won’t be in the squad for tomorrow, but he’s really working hard to get his minutes.

"Every player has to show that they are ready. He does it and gives his best, but the situation now is the best situation for any manager – when all your players are fit and in a good shape."

Glasner's comments suggest another loan could be on the cards for Rak-Sakyi this summer, and he is reportedly attracting interest from newly-promoted Championship side Portsmouth.

Wednesday would face plenty of competition for Rak-Sakyi's signature, but the way that wingers such as Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama have developed under Rohl's guidance could help to convince Palace to allow him to make the temporary move to Hillsborough.

With uncertainty over whether the Owls will be able to bring Poveda back from Leeds United this summer, reinforcements could be needed in the wide areas, and Rak-Sakyi would be an incredibly exciting addition, bringing goals, creativity and pace to the team.

3 Jayden Danns

Another Premier League youngster that will likely be the subject of significant Championship interest this summer is Liverpool striker Jayden Danns.

Danns has been with the Reds since the age of eight, and he made his senior debut as a late substitute in the 4-1 win over Luton Town in February.

The 18-year-old then scored twice in the 3-0 victory over Southampton in the FA Cup later that month, and to complete an incredible week, he came off the bench to help his side win the Carabao Cup against Chelsea at Wembley.

However, with key players returning to fitness in recent months, Danns' game time has become limited, and he has not featured for the first team since early March.

Danns signed a new long-term contract at Anfield in March, and it remains to be seen whether he will be part of incoming manager Arne Slot's plans next season, but a loan to the Championship could be hugely beneficial for his development.

The striker's performance against Southampton underlines what he is capable of against second tier opposition, and while Wednesday would need to bring in other strikers in addition to Danns, he could be a useful player to have in the squad.

Strengthening the forward areas will be a big priority for Rohl this summer, and the Owls would likely be able to offer Danns regular game time, which could give them an advantage in the race.