Coventry City defender Callum Doyle, currently on loan from Manchester City, says he would be open to a return to the CBS Arena next season.

Doyle joined the Sky Blues on a season-long loan deal from the Premier League champions last summer and has gone on to establish himself as an important member of Mark Robins' defence this season.

Indeed, the 19-year-old has made 32 Championship appearances.

Asked if he would consider a return to the CBS Arena on loan once again if the opportunity arose, the young defender told CoventryLive: "I feel it’s too early to say really. I don’t want to look too far in the future but if Coventry came in for me again I wouldn’t say no to it."

“I’d be open to it because I have really enjoyed my time here so far, but I don’t really want to look too far into the future.

"We have a task to get into the play-offs at the moment, so that’s the priority.”

Speaking further on his time with the Sky Blues, Doyle revealed that he is 'loving it' at the club.

“I’m loving it at the moment,” the 19-year-old added.

“Playing games is a big thing, especially in the Championship, but at the moment I am just taking it game by game and really enjoying my football.”

The Verdict

I'm sure this will be music to the ears of many Coventry City supporters.

Callum Doyle has been brilliant on loan with the club this season and I'm sure the prospect of having him back would be an exciting one.

Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, though.

Manchester City will be keen to not see the defender's progression stall and so it could be down to Coventry convincing the Citizens that they can really compete at the sharp end of the Championship next season as to whether or not he returns.