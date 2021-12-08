Callum Davidson comments on links to Preston North End job following Ryan Lowe appointment

Preston North End have ushered in an exciting new era this week with the appointment of Ryan Lowe as their new manager.

The 43-year-old was snapped up from League One side Plymouth Argyle less than 24 hours after Frankie McAvoy’s sacking after he left the Lilywhites in 18th place in the Championship following a defeat to local rivals Blackburn Rovers.

It became apparent following McAvoy’s departure from local reports that his replacement that North End were targeting was an individual in a job, but one that they were extremely confident of landing.

One of the names who emerged as a front-runner and fit the bill was Callum Davidson, who spent time at Deepdale as a player between 2004 and 2011, and is now manager of Scottish Premiership side St. Johnstone.

Davidson won the cup double north of the border last season and was a favourite for many PNE fans to fill the vacancy, but in the end it went to Lowe but it didn’t stop the Scot commenting on the links, admitting he was flattered by the speculation.

“There was no contact but I was flattered to be linked with it,” Davidson told The Scotsman.

“It’s nice to be linked with your old clubs.

“That happens in football, but there was no contact so there’s not a lot to say about it really.

“It wasn’t a distraction because nobody contacted me. “If somebody contacted me and we had discussions, it might have been a different answer, but for me, I’m really focused on making sure St Johnstone do better.” The Verdict Davidson would have probably been an ideal candidate for many PNE supporters but it wasn’t to be him at the end of the day. If Lowe doesn’t succeed at Deepdale then the ex-North End left-back will probably be high on the list but it doesn’t even bear thinking about at this point. In his first managerial job Davidson is doing extremely well and he will no doubt continue to be linked with vacancies in England. It won’t be with PNE though but the fact that he’s come out and revealed his happiness that the speculation was out there is a telling sign that Davidson may have his eye on the job in the future.