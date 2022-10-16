Callum Brittain singles out Blackburn Rovers duo for praise after win at Middlesbrough

Blackburn Rovers right-back Callum Brittain has paid tribute to Sam Gallagher and Thomas Kaminski for their performances in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Middlesbrough.

Coming into the game off the back of a midweek defeat Wigan, Rovers were looking to once again respond to a loss with a victory.

Brittain was restored to the starting lineup after coming off the bench at the DW Stadium, and saw his side take the lead when a goalmouth tussle between Gallagher and former Blackburn man Darragh Lenihan saw the ball turned into the ‘Boro net with just four minutes on the clock.

Gallagher then doubled the visitor’s lead less than 20 minutes in, with a stunning turn and shot from range into the top corner.

Although the hosts would pull one back on the stroke of half time through Duncan Watmore, goalkeeper Kaminski produced a number of good saves, including one spectacular close range stop from Chuba Akpom, to deny Middlesbrough an equaliser.

Now it seems as though the efforts of the pair, stood out to Brittain from his own position on the pitch.

Taking to Twitter to react to that latest win, the 24-year-old wrote:

Big away win today, @SamGallagher40 and @kaminski26 🔥🔥🔥 Fans were top as always, onto tuesday night 🙌🏼🙌🏼 @Rovers — Callum Brittain (@CallumBrittain1) October 15, 2022

Blackburn will be looking to build on that win on Tuesday night, when they host Sunderland, managed by former Rovers head coach Tony Mowbray, at Ewood Park.

The Verdict

You can understand why Brittain is keen to praise Gallagher and Kaminski in particular here.

Both players made big contributions at opposite ends of the pitch on Saturday afternoon, and without them, things could have been rather different here.

However, they were not the only Blackburn players to impress at The Riverside, with Brittain himself also enjoying a solid return to the starting lineup.

Rovers therefore, will be hoping that this can finally be the win that gives them a foundation with which to build on for the rest of their season, given the signs of promise that were shown against ‘Boro.