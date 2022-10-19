Callum Brittain shares message with Blackburn Rovers supporters after club’s latest triumph

Callum Brittain has taken to Twitter to share a message with Blackburn Rovers’ supporters following his side’s latest outing in the Championship.

Rovers managed to back up their recent victory over Middlesbrough by sealing all three points in yesterday’s showdown with Sunderland at Ewood Park.

Brittain was selected to start on the left-hand side of the pitch by head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson in this fixture and went on to produce an assured display in this position.

After Sunderland had a penalty appeal rejected by referee Craig Pawson, Ben Brereton Diaz opened the scoring for Blackburn as he fired a stunning effort into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Rovers doubled their advantage following the break as Scott Wharton headed home from Ryan Hedges’ delivery.

Sunderland were unable to respond to this effort as Blackburn secured victory in front of their fans.

Currently top of the Championship standings, Rovers will be looking to extend their winning run to three games when they take on Birmingham City this weekend.

Reflecting on his side’s latest display on Twitter, Brittain has admitted that it was a great win for Blackburn.

The 24-year-old posted: “Back to back wins…Finally.

“Boys put an absolute shift in tonight, great 3 points!!

“See you all on Saturday @Rovers.“

The Verdict

Blackburn will be delighted by the fact that they have finally been able to secure back-to-back victories in the Championship.

By maintaining their consistency over the course of the coming months, there is no reason why Rovers cannot potentially launch a push for promotion.

Brittain will be hoping to play a significant role in the club’s quest for success in the Championship.

Particularly impressive during yesterday’s fixture, the former Barnsley man provided two key passes for his team-mates and completed three successful dribbles as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.37.

Capable of playing on either side of the pitch, Brittain’s versatility could prove to be useful for Blackburn in their upcoming fixtures as his side look to pick up some positive results before the start of the World Cup.

