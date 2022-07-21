Blackburn Rovers
Callum Brittain sends social media message to Blackburn Rovers fans after Ewood Park transfer
New Blackburn Rovers signing Callum Brittain has revealed his happiness at completing his move to Ewood Park, in a social media message to the club’s supporters.
Brittain officially joined Rovers on a permanent deal on Thursday morning, becoming the club’s first signing since the appointment of Jon Dahl Tomasson as the club’s new head coach earlier this summer.
The right-wing-back has joined the Lancashire club after a two-year spell at Barnsley, arriving at Ewood Park for an undisclosed fee.
Having completed that move, Brittain has put pen to paper on a four-year deal with Rovers, securing his future in the North West until the end of the 2025/26 season.
Now it seems as though the 24-year-old is relishing the prospect of getting down to business with his new club.
Taking to Twitter to react to confirmation of his arrival at Ewood Park, Brittain wrote: “Absolutely delighted to have signed for @Rovers, can’t wait to get started and play in front of you all at Ewood. Looking forward to the years ahead”.
Absolutely delighted to have signed for @Rovers, can’t wait to get started and play in front of you all at Ewood. Looking forward to the years ahead 🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/viqT8eYUBd
— Callum Brittain (@CallumBrittain1) July 21, 2022
Blackburn are set to begin their Championship campaign a week on Saturday when they host QPR at Ewood Park, in what could be Brittain’s competitive debut for the club.
The Verdict
This does look as though it should be a very good signing for Blackburn over the next few years.
With Ryan Nyambe having departed the club earlier this summer following after his contract expired, a new option on the right-hand side of Rovers’ defence.
In Brittain, the club are getting a player to fill that role, who possesses exactly the sort of attacking that will likely be a feature at the club under the management of Tomasson.
Given he has signed a four-year deal, and with a fee involved as well, this looks to be a welcome show of intent from Rovers that fans will hope sets the tone for the rest of their summer business.