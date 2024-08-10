Highlights West Brom have had an eventful transfer window as Carlos Corberan looks to build a team that can push for promotion once again.

Caleb Taylor and Reyes Cleary may benefit from loans to further develop.

The duo have the potential to make their mark on the Albion first-team in the years to come.

West Brom have had a difficult summer since their play-off semi-final defeat to Southampton, with Carlos Corberan facing challenges as he looks to build another team that can push for promotion.

Despite Shilen Patel’s takeover, Albion have PSR issues that stem from the former owner, and that is limiting the business they can do this summer, with the club said to be in talks with the EFL over a business plan moving forward.

They have still done some deals, but several regulars from last season have moved on, with the squad lacking depth.

Related West Brom: £2m Jayson Molumby claim made amid growing Millwall interest FLW's West Brom fan pundit has given his view on how much the club should demand for midfielder Jayson Molumby amid reported interest from Millwall.

West Brom set for busy end to the transfer window

Therefore, you can be sure that Corberan and the recruitment team will be working up to the final hour to improve the group, and they will maximise the resources they have at their disposal.

However, it won’t just be about incomings, with more departures on the cards, and once the balance of the squad becomes clearer, Albion could have some big decisions to make over some of the youngsters at The Hawthorns.

West Brom's Transfer Arrivals So Far (Source: Transfermarkt) Player Joined From Transfer Type Joe Wildsmith Derby Permanent Torbjorn Heggem Brommapojkarna Permanent Gianluca Frabotta Juventus Permanent Paddy McNair San Diego Loan Ousmane Diakite TSV Hartberg Permanent Lewis Dobbin Aston Villa Loan Devante Cole Barnsley Permanent

It’s always difficult to find the right balance when it comes to developing individuals, but, in some cases, sending them out on loan is the best thing for their careers.

With that in mind, we look at TWO players who could leave before the end of the month…

Caleb Taylor

There’s a lot of excitement about the potential of the giant defender, and it’s easy to see why.

The 21-year-old is a powerful centre-back who can dominate his opponent, and he has all the tools to become a reliable player at the back in the years to come.

Due to that ability, there are some that will feel he should stick around the first-team, and you could make a case for that. An injury or two, and a drop in form for others, and it’s not out of the question that Taylor could get in Corberan’s XI.

Nevertheless, the most realistic scenario is that he remains on the bench, with his minutes coming for the U23s - and that’s not what he needs.

After an impressive spell at Cheltenham, last season halted Taylor’s progress, as he managed just seven appearances with Bolton. A return to League One could allow him to become the main man at a club, and whilst it may give Corberan some short-term problems if a new centre-back doesn’t arrive, the long-term benefits could be huge.

That’s because if things go to plan, Taylor could return to Albion in 12 months and be ready to become a key figure in the team.

Reyes Cleary

There has been a lot of hype around Albion’s Clearly for some time, with the striker having been linked with Bayern Munich, among a host of other big clubs, back in 2021.

Obviously, a move didn’t materialise, and Cleary’s career hasn’t kicked on in the way that many people connected to the Baggies would’ve hoped.

Now 20, the youngster has made six first-team appearances over the years, but the majority of his game time has come in the development side.

Of course, it’s crucial to acknowledge that Cleary is still a player who is developing, but Albion will want to see more, and it’s going to have to come out on loan.

The England U19 international has a physical profile that means he should be able to cope with the Football League, and now it’s a case of showing why he was so highly-rated a few years ago.

Then, like Taylor, Cleary could be looking to establish himself as a regular in the first-team next year.