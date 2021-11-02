Cairney starts: The predicted Fulham XI to face Blackburn on Wednesday

Saturday’s 3-0 victory against West Bromwich Albion could end up being a pivotal moment for Fulham in the race for the automatic promotion places.

An Aleksandar Mitrovic hat-trick helped Marco Silva’s side take all three points against promotion rivals Albion at Craven Cottage – securing a fifth win in six games for the hosts and stretching their cushion over third to four points.

Tomorrow evening they’re back on the road as they travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers, who have built up some momentum of their own by beating Reading and Derby County in their last two matches.

Tony Mowbray’s side know how to make it difficult for opposition sides and have players that can hurt Fulham, so Silva will want to make sure he takes no chances with his selection.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined the starting XI we expect to see him name against Rovers…

Marek Rodak has started Fulham’s last four Championship games – keeping three clean sheets and conceding just one goal in that time – and looks likely to reprise his role tomorrow.

Ahead of him there will have to be a change, however, as Tosin Adarabioyo was shown a straight red card against West Brom and faces a subsequent three-game suspension.

Michael Hector has been the backup centre-back named on the bench in recent weeks, so looks the most likely to step in and partner Tim Ream.

Kenny Tete has played just 13 minutes since returning from his injury so it may be too soon for him to start, meaning that Denis Odoi – who has been excellent in his absence – is likely to play at right-back with Antonee Robinson on the left.

Silva has suggested captain Tom Cairney is not yet fit enough to play full games back-to-back after returning from injury but having made just a brief appearance from the bench against the Baggies we could see him slot into holding midfield alongside Jean Michael Seri against Blackburn.

Fabio Carvalho featured for the first time since August in the win against Albion but after playing just six minutes, you feel Silva won’t want to rush him into the starting XI too quickly.

Have each of these 24 ex-Fulham academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Mark Hudson Yes No

That means we could see Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Neeskens Kebano start again behind the in-form Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The Serbian (18 goals in 15 games) will come face to face with his closest competition in the race for the golden boot tomorrow evening in the form of Ben Brereton Diaz (12 in 15).