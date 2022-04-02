Cairney in: The Fulham starting XI in their West London derby clash v QPR

Fulham are aiming to tighten their grip on the Championship title with a fifth consecutive win over west London rivals QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this afternoon.

Despite taking just one point from their last two games ahead of the international break, Marco Silva’s side are eight points clear at the top of the Championship table.

They’ve had the better of the R’s in recent West London derbies and have not lost to their local rivals in W12 since 2012.

Antonee Robinson does not make the squad after returning from international duty with the United States so Joe Bryan starts at left-back.

Captain Tom Cairney returns to the side in midfield in place of Nathaniel Chalobah in what is the only other change to the starting XI from the defeat to West Brom ahead of the break.

The front four of Bobby De Cordova Reid, Harry Wilson, Fabio Carvalho, and Aleksandar Mitrovic will be hoping to have some success against an R’s side that have conceded 10 goals in their last four games.

A strong second half display helped Fulham win 4-1 in the reverse fixture and they head into this afternoon’s game as the favourites despite being away from home.

The end of the 2021/22 campaign is fast approaching and Silva will want his side to make a strong start after the international break.