Highlights Chelsea and Middlesbrough will meet in the EFL Cup semi-finals, with the Championship side hoping to pull off an upset.

Mauricio Pochettino and Michael Carrick are looking to win their first silverware as managers in English football.

The predicted Chelsea lineup includes players like Đorđe Petrović, Conor Gallagher, and Cole Palmer.

The semi-finals of the EFL Cup start this weekend with the first of two legs to determine who will face each other in the final at Wembley Stadium next month.

Chelsea and Middlesbrough will meet on Tuesday evening at the Riverside, with the Championship side hoping to pull off a big upset to earn a place in their first domestic cup final in two decades.

Meanwhile, the Blues will be looking to make their first EFL Cup final appearance since losing to Liverpool in 2022.

Mauricio Pochettino and Michael Carrick are both looking to win their first silverware as managers in English football.

Here we look at the predicted Chelsea starting lineup for their clash at Teesside this midweek…

Carabao Cup Semi-Final fixtures Fixture Date Kick-Off Time Middlesbrough v Chelsea 09/01/2024 20.00 Liverpool v Fulham 10/01/2024 20.00 Chelsea v Middlesbrough 23/01/2024 20.00 Fulham v Liverpool 24/01/2024 20.00

GK: Đorđe Petrović

Sanchez has been absent through injury in recent weeks, which has given Đorđe Petrović a chance in the team to prove himself.

The 24-year-old should be between the sticks again on Tuesday night.

LB: Levi Colwill

Colwill has been moved out to left-back on numerous occasions this season, and injuries may necessitate a return to that position after playing centre-back last weekend.

CB: Thiago Silva

The veteran defender hasn’t covered himself in glory in recent appearances, but a lack of alternative options means the Brazilian should be back in the side midweek.

CB: Axel Disasi

Disasi has stepped up well this season and has made himself a key figure in Pochettino’s side, so another start this Tuesday is very much on the cards.

RB: Malo Gusto

Gusto has been the beneficiary of Reece James’ injury issues, with the full-back set to earn another start when Chelsea face Middlesbrough.

CM: Conor Gallagher

Gallagher has been a key figure for Chelsea this season, becoming one of their standout performers, so it would be a real surprise if he wasn’t included on Tuesday night.

CM: Enzo Fernandez

Fernandez was back on the scoresheet in Chelsea’s 4-0 win over Preston North End last weekend, and is a consistent starter in Pochettino’s side.

It was his goal that helped turn things around against AFC Wimbledon back in the second round.

LW: Mykhailo Mudryk

Mudryk started the win over Preston on Saturday and is likely to do so again, as he continues to search for consistent form with the London club.

Mudryk’s goal earned Chelsea a 1-1 draw against Newcastle in the previous round, which helped the Blues progress to this stage.

AM: Cole Palmer

Palmer has been an impressive creative presence for Chelsea this season, performing well since making the summer switch from Manchester City.

He is likely to start on Tuesday, as he looks to guide the team to Wembley Stadium.

RW: Noni Madueke

Madueke’s first Chelsea goal came in this competition back in September in the 2-1 win over Wimbledon.

He will be looking to get back on the scoresheet again on Tuesday night, as he is likely to return to the starting lineup.

ST: Armando Broja

Broja has yet to start in this competition, with Nicolas Jackson usually preferred, but the Albanian’s recent form may see him earn the nod on Tuesday night against Middlesbrough.