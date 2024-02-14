Caglar Soyuncu was one of several players to depart Leicester City during the summer.

The Foxes’ relegation from the Premier League resulted in an exodus of key players, including the likes of Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and Youri Tielemans.

This was a big blow to the club ahead of their attempt to bounce straight back into promotion contention under new manager Enzo Maresca.

Soyuncu’s departure was particularly frustrating as the centre-back left at the end of his contract, which meant Leicester earned no transfer fee from his move to Atletico Madrid.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan Daniel Iversen Stoke City Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea End of Loan Luke Thomas Middlesbrough Loan

The Turkey international signed for the Spanish giants, but was unable to make much of an impact in Diego Simeone’s side.

Soyuncu made just six appearances in La Liga, including only one start, leading to his departure again in the winter market.

Here we take a look at how the 27-year-old is doing at his new club Fenerbahce…

Soyuncu headed out on loan to Turkey in January after slow start at Atletico

Soyuncu signed for Fenerbahce as part of a loan agreement until the end of the current campaign.

The defender initially joined Atletico on a four-year deal until the summer of 2027, meaning his long-term future remains with the Spanish club.

However, given his lack of game time, a short-term move was agreed to help him get back to playing regularly.

This should help his chances of making Turkey’s squad for the European Championship in Germany this summer.

Fenerbahce have played two games in the Super Lig since the former Leicester player joined the club, with Soyuncu going straight into the starting lineup.

He played the full 90 minutes in both games, which he didn’t do once during his first six months at the Wanda Metropolitano.

In fact, Soyuncu has already played more league minutes with his new loan side (180) than he did under Simeone (110).

He did feature twice in the Champions League for the Spanish side as well, but both of those appearances also came from the bench.

Soyuncu had an impressive first appearance, completing six clearances, blocking two shots, making one interception and three tackles (according to figures from Sofascore) - illustrating how well he has slotted in.

He earned a clean sheet on debut, with the team earning a big away win against Antalyaspor, who are currently seventh. His second appearance saw the team draw 2-2 against Alanyaspor.

Fighting for major honours in Turkey

The Turkey international will now have the opportunity to compete in the Europa Conference League, with his new side qualified for the second knockout round having topped their group in the first half of the season.

Fenerbahce will be hoping to go far in this year’s edition of the tournament with a win also offering them qualification to the Europa League.

The club finished second in the Super Lig last season, ending up eight points adrift of Galatasaray.

İsmail Kartal’s side currently sit in second again but with the gap to leaders Gala just two points with 13 fixtures remaining, they'll have their sights set on a title challenge.

Second in the league this year would see the team qualify for the Champions League, so there is a lot on the line for the club at this stage of the 2023/24 campaign.