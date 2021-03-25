Cafu uploads footage of Yuri Ribeiro as spirits appear high at Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest will be looking to end this season strongly under the tutelage of Chris Hughton.

The Reds are winless in their last six, but will feel encouraged after rescuing a point against Brentford last time out.

With eight league games remaining, Forest are still not mathematically safe from the drop, but this is something that Chris Hughton and his players will want to address as soon as possible.

Despite there being no win in six, the players are in good spirits as they return to training and gear up for a hectic Easter period.

A few weeks ago, Cafu filmed his Portuguese compatriot Yuri Ribeiro walking into the changing room looking rather suave, kitted out in a smart-looking blazer and sunglasses.

Today, the left-back has been filmed on Cafu’s Instagram story spinning the decks after training, with the pair enjoying some Portuguese club music in the changing room.

The Verdict

Forest haven’t had the best of seasons but the morale seems to have remained high throughout which is good to see.

They will be looking to ensure that they are mathematically as soon as possible so they can have a breath and concentrate on next season.

Ribeiro has a lot to play for with his contract up in the summer, and he will be looking to get back in the team ahead of Gaetan Bong in order to put himself in the shop window or impress Hughton.