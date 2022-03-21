Cafu sends message to Nottingham Forest supporters after Liverpool FA Cup defeat

It was an unfortunate result for Nottingham Forest last night as they were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool at the City Ground.

Steve Cooper’s side put up a gallant effort in the clash, but ultimately fell short due to a single moment of Liverpool quality.

Diogo Jota’s 78th minute strike was enough to earn the Reds a place in the FA Cup semi-finals, leaving Forest with just their Sky Bet Championship play-off ambitions remaining this season.

Posting on social media after the game, Forest midfielder Cafu thanked the City Ground faithful for their support during the match.

“What a night yesterday .. Thanks to all the fans for the support 🙏🏾 #youreds ❤️” Cafu wrote on Instagram.

Cafu came off the bench in the 65th minute for Forest during the match, replacing Joe Lolley.

The Portuguese midfielder has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Forest so far this campaign.

The Verdict

It was a tough night for Nottingham Forest as their cup run came to an end, but Steve Cooper’s side should be proud of what they have achieved in the competition up until this point.

Forest were forced to knock out fellow promotion hopefuls Huddersfield Town in round 5 and Premier League opposition in the form of Leicester City and Arsenal in the fourth and third rounds respectively.

This run was an incredible one and has helped Forest gain momentum in their hunt for a play-off place in the Championship, which is where Steve Cooper’s attention must now turn to.

Forest are three points adrift of the top six, but with three games in hand on many of those above them, have a great chance of occupying a play-off spot come the end of the campaign.