Cafu lauds Nottingham Forest player with popular Reds chant after Bradford game

Joao Carvalho will be hoping that an impressive midweek performance sees him keep his Nottingham Forest shirt this weekend.

The midfielder was handed his first start of the season for the Reds’ Carabao Cup clash with Bradford City at the City Ground, and he certainly took his chance.

The midfielder netted a quickfire brace right before half-time to fire the Reds into a 2-0 lead, rounding off two impressive team goals set up by Philip Zinckernagel.

Carvalho did play for the full 99 minutes, perhaps suggesting that he is to be given a rest this weekend as AFC Bournemouth come to the City Ground.

But the midfielder will be hoping that that isn’t the case, and instead, he keeps his place after scoring two goals on Wednesday night.

Carvalho took to Instagram after the game to reflect on perhaps one of his most positive nights in a Garibaldi shirt.

Among the comments were Wednesday’s man of the match Tyrese Fornah, and Carvalho’s Portuguese compatriot Cafu, who clearly enjoyed one of the supporters’ chants from the night…

The Verdict

I can’t see Carvalho keeping his shirt and playing another 90 minutes this weekend, but Wednesday was undoubtedly exactly what he needed.

He has divided far too many people’s opinions since moving to the City Ground, and I reckon that that performance on Wednesday would have lifted a huge weight off his shoulders.

He’s been given a chance to impress by Hughton and he took it. You can’t ask for much more really.