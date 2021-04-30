Cafu gives honest assessment of Nottingham Forest fans ahead of potential City Ground return

Cafu has admitted that he “always” watches videos of Nottingham Forest fans as he prepares to step out in front of them next season.

Cafu joined Forest initially on loan from Olympiacos in October, and his move was made permanent in February having impressed during his loan spell. Part of the reasoning behind the decision was also to do with having six loan players on the books, with EFL regulations stating that only five can be named in a matchday squad.

The 28-year-old was billed as a defensive midfielder by Greek and Portuguese media upon his arrival at the City Ground, but has been deployed more as a number 10 under Chris Hughton this season, making 32 appearances in his first season in English football.

Cafu is obviously yet to to play in front of a full City Ground crowd due to the pandemic, and this is also the case for each of the 17 new signings this season bar Jack Colback, who previously played for the club on loan.

Speaking to his press conference about Forest fans, Cafu said: “I always watch videos. They are very good, they make it a very good atmosphere.

“I always talk with Yuri (Ribeiro) and Tobi (Figueiredo) about the fans and they told me very good things about fans of not just Forest, but English football too.

“Like I say, playing with full stadiums is so different. It’s everything football should be.”

It will have been a strange time for Cafu, who has had to settle into a new country and new city without having the license to settle in and explore his new surroundings where he will hope to spend the next two-and-a-half years.

“Because of the coronavirus, I haven’t seen a lot,” he said.

“A normal life is coming step by step, though. I’m enjoying it more now.

“I have a young kid who always likes to go out and play football in the garden, so I enjoy keeping busy with him.”