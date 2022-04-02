Cafu delivers admission on his Nottingham Forest future

Nottingham Forest midfielder Cafu has hinted at a possible return to former club Vitoria Guimaraes in the near future – but remains committed to the cause at the City Ground for the time being.

The 29-year-old played youth football for Guimaraes before moving on to Portuguese giants Benfica as a teenager – he then returned to Vitoria’s senior setup in 2013.

Cafu has globe-trotted since his departure from there in 2016, playing in France, Poland and Greece before making the move from Olympiakos to Forest in 2020, initially on a loan deal.

It’s been a frustrating 2021-22 campaign for the midfielder though, who has been restricted to just 10 league appearances this season due to the form of the likes of James Garner and Ryan Yates, and he often will not make it off the bench.

His lack of game-time means a potential exit this summer could be thought about despite having one year left on his contract – and perhaps a move back home.

Cafu visited the academy of his former side during the international break and when quizzed about a potential return to Os Vimaranenses, he told O Jogo: “A return is possible, of course, but at the moment I’m focused on Nottingham Forest and the goals of the club I have a contract with and where I’m happy.

“The season is going well. In the FA Cup we were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Liverpool, after having eliminated Arsenal, Leicester and Huddersfield.

“It was a very beautiful journey. Now we are in the fight for the play-off to get into the Premier League.

“The Championship is crazy, and it will be a fight to the end. I am really enjoying this experience, and so is the family.

“We have been all over Europe a bit, and now we are very happy in England.”

The Verdict

It doesn’t look like Cafu is setting his sights on an immediate return back to his home land, however he may have to consider an exit this summer.

He’s had a real lack of minutes this season thanks to not only Garner and Yates, but also Jack Colback being a reliable figure.

Cafu is not getting any younger and there’s a youngster waiting in the wings in Braian Ojeda as well who needs chances, so it would appear that his long-term future at the City Ground is up in the air.

With one year remaining on his contract going into this summer, it could be the last chance for Forest to get some money for Cafu – it may be a case of ‘wait and see what happens’ in regards to his future.