Cafu at Nottingham Forest: How’s it gone so far this season? What issues does he face? What’s next?

Nottingham Forest had a remarkably busy build up to the current season, with a host of new players arriving at the City Ground.

As we know, it’s been a turbulent campaign since, with Sabri Lamouchi sacked, and his successor Chris Hughton used the January window to reshape the squad.

One man who has had increased role in recent months is Cafu, with Forest initially signing the midfielder on loan from Olympiacos before turning into a permanent switch in the past few weeks.

And, here we assess the transfer and how it’s worked out.

How’s it gone so far this season?

It’s getting better.

Given the sheer number of players at the club, it was always going to be hard for the 27-year-old to break in straight away, so he had to be patient initially.

But, since making his second appearance for the Reds in early December, Cafu has not missed a game, which says a lot.

Whilst he hasn’t always convinced, his quality is clear to see and he’s playing his part in a team that are hard to beat right now.

What issues does he face?

As with most players at Forest, there is real strength in depth at midfield, so the challenge for Cafu will just be to keep his place.

However, right now, he warrants his role in the XI, and the results are coming.

Hughton will start to look to next season if Forest can pull clear, and it could be another busy summer, so new faces will bring more competition in the middle of the park.

What’s next?

Having recently signed a permanent contract, Cafu will be concentrating on Forest and he will surely have high hopes for next season.

The immediate focus is on getting the side out of this relegation battle, and continuing to play a part.

Once that’s secure, Cafu will be hoping that he can have an important role as the boss looks to build a side that is competing at the other end of the table, and the signs are positive.