Cadden, Morris, Palmer: The latest Barnsley transfer headlines you might have missed

Barnsley had a poor season last year and as a result suffered relegation to League One.

Michael Duff has been appointed as the new man in charge at Oakwell and he will be keen to put his own stamp on the side as he prepares for life in League One.

The Tykes will be hoping they can gain promotion on the first time of asking but time will tell based on the business done this summer.

With that in mind, here we take a look at the latest transfer news coming out of Barnsley.

Nicky Cadden

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Barnsley are set to land the signing of wing-back Nicky Cadden.

The 25-year-old is available on a free transfer this summer following the expiration of his contract with Forest Green Rovers this season.

Cadden was a regular part of the side last season making 44 league appearances, scoring six goals and contributing 13 assists.

It was initially reported by the Stroud Times that the player was in talks with Championship clubs but it seems as though Barnsley are set to land the signing.

This would be a great addition for the Tykes as they look to strengthen their squad for the new season.

Carlton Morris

According to reporter Mike McGrath, Barnsley are set to lose Carlton Morris this summer with Luton Town in to sign him.

The deal to gain his services is expected to be about £2 million which will bring Barnsley some money in allowing them to reinvest in the side.

Morris was a big part of the Tykes’ team last season in a poor season as he made 28 league appearances and scored seven goals.

This will no doubt be a loss for the side although the fact they are making a fee off it will make Duff hopeful of being able to use the money to strengthen his squad in other places.

Romal Palmer

At the weekend, Barnsley announced the departure of Romal Palmer from the club following the expiration of his contract this summer.

After joining the youth set up in 2016, the midfielder worked his way up and broke into the first team, playing regular football for the two previous seasons.

The 23-year-old has now joined Goztepe ahead of next season.

Whilst it may be best for the youngster to have a fresh start after a tough season, it leaves the Tykes with a spot to fill this summer.