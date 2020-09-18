Byrne starts: The Derby County XI that Cocu should play v Luton tomorrow

Derby County will be hoping to record their first win of the 2020/21 Championship campaign tomorrow afternoon, as the Rams prepare to take on Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

It has been a disappointing start to the campaign for Derby, who crashed out of the Carabao Cup in midweek after losing to Preston North End, throwing away a late 1-0 lead.

The Rams fell to an opening day defeat to Reading last weekend, too, with goals from Lucas Joao and Ovie Ejaria right before half-time condemning Phillip Cocu’s side to a 2-0 loss.

Cocu’s side will be hopeful of getting back to their best and picking up a win this weekend, though, as they prepare to travel to Bedfordshire to take on Luton Town.

Luton picked up a win on the opening day of the season against Barnsley, so confidence is bound to be high.

It won’t be an easy game for Derby by any means, and here, we take a look at the starting line-up Cocu should field tomorrow afternoon…

After being rested in midweek, summer signing David Marshall should return to the starting line-up, as he looks to keep his first clean sheet of the season.

After reverting back to a 4-2-3-1 system last week, there’s every chance that Nathan Byrne will make his full debut for the Rams following his arrival from Wigan Athletic.

Mike te Wierik is suspended after being sent off against Preston in midweek, too, so that could see Andre Wisdom move into the centre of defence, with George Evans and Curtis Davies also able to play there.

Craig Forsyth should start at left-back and complete the back-four, and they will be hoping to produce a much better defensive display this weekend.

Moving into midfield, and this is where we could see a couple of changes to Cocu’s starting line-up.

The Rams will still be without Duane Holmes and Tom Lawrence through injury, so Max Bird is likely to keep his place in midfield alongside Graeme Shinnie.

Louis Sibley should start in the number 10 role, however with Wayne Rooney building up match fitness, a return to the side for England’s all-time leading goalscorer wouldn’t be too much of a surprise.

Cocu has revealed that new signing Kamil Jozwiak is fit for this weekend’s clash, and he could make his first appearance for the club this weekend depending on how well he has fitted in with his new teammates.

Jason Knight is likely to start on the other flank, and up top, Jack Marriott should start against his former club due to Martyn Waghorn still being injured.