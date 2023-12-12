Highlights Leeds United extended their unbeaten run to seven games with a 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers, keeping them third in the Championship table.

Leeds United will be aiming to continue their push for Championship promotion on Tuesday night when they travel to The Stadium of Light to face Sunderland.

A 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon, extended the Whites' unbeaten run to seven games.

As a result, they remain third in the Championship table, seven points adrift of an automatic promotion place.

Sunderland meanwhile, look set to go into this one without a manager, following the sacking of Tony Mowbray last week.

They did however, claim a 2-1 win at home to West Brom under caretaker boss Mike Dodds, over the weekend, which lifted them to sixth in the standings.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the Leeds starting lineup manager Daniel Farke could name to give his side the best possible chance of taking all three points - in their usual 4-2-3-1 formation - right here.

Goalkeeper: Illan Meslier

Meslier has remained Leeds' first choice between the posts this season, and ought to retain that role here following a reasonably solid performance on Saturday.

Left-Back: Djed Spence

Sam Byram was forced off injured at Blackburn, and it is unclear whether he will be available for this one, so with Junior Firpo already out, Tottenham loanee Djed Spence, who himself only returned to action at Blackburn, may have to fill in at left-back.

Centre-Back: Pascal Struijk

Struijk led and organised his backline impressively on Saturday, and ought to be well set to keep his place in the line-up at The Stadium of Light.

Centre-Back: Joe Rodon

Leeds' other Tottenham loanee, Rodon has stood out since his arrival at Elland Road, meaning he ought to keep his place in the XI against the Black Cats.

Right-Back: Archie Gray

If Spence is indeed needed to fill in at left-back, then young Archie Gray may continue his run on the right-hand side of Leeds' defence against Sunderland, despite his more renowned role as a central midfielder.

Centre Midfield: Glenn Kamara

Summer signing Kamara has become an increasingly influential and reliable presence in the centre of the park as the season has gone on, something that ought to see him keep his place in the starting XI for this one.

Centre Midfield: Ethan Ampadu

Another recruit from the summer, Ampadu has also become a key man for Leeds in the middle of the pitch, so it would be a surprise if he does not also start against the Black Cats.

Left-Wing: Crysencio Summerville

Summerville is enjoying by far his most successful season in a Leeds shirt to date, becoming a key attacking outlet that should see him retain a starting spot for Saturday's game.

Crysencio Summerville league record for Leeds - stats from Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 Championship 17 9 6 2022/23 Premier League 28 4 2 2021/22 Premier League 6 0 0 As of 11th December 2023

Attacking Midfield: Joel Piroe

While he has played more as the number ten role than the number nine he initially looked to have been signed to be, Piroe has still been vital for Farke's side this season, and too looks a good bet to start once again in the clash with Sunderland.

Right-Wing: Dan James

With another goal on Saturday, James is also enjoying his best spell for the club by some distance, which should enable him to retain a starting spot on Tuesday night.

Centre-forward: Georginio Rutter

Rutter supplied yet another assist on Saturday, and that creativity and all-round attacking threat, may be something Leeds United again look to at The Stadium of Light.