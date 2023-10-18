Highlights Norwich City should be most fearful of Leeds United's attackers, including Joel Piroe, Wilfried Gnonto, and Giorginio Rutter.

Sam Byram, a former player of Norwich, is also someone they need to keep a close eye on.

Norwich's current form has slipped, causing them to fall behind both Ipswich Town and Leeds United in the Championship table. A win against Leeds would be a statement of their promotion ambition.

Championship action returns this weekend following the October international break.

We are 11 games into the new season, with the second division table starting to take real shape.

Leicester City and Ipswich Town are running away at the top, as the chasing packing struggles for the same consistency of results.

Norwich City and Leeds United are the epitome of this, with the clubs both aspiring for automatic promotion but dropping points here and there.

The pair meet each other on Saturday, with Daniel Farke travelling to Carrow Road to face his former side for the first time since leaving in late 2021.

Who should Norwich City be most fearful of against Leeds United?

FLW’s Norwich fan pundit Zeke Downes has highlighted the players the Canaries should be most fearful of going into this weekend’s clash.

He believes the Leeds attack poses a significant threat to Norwich, but has also cited former player Sam Byram as someone the team needs to keep a close eye on.

“I’d definitely be most fearful of their attackers, they’ve got quite a few good players up top like Joel Piroe, [Wilfried] Gnonto, [Giorginio] Rutter, so I imagine they’re going to be causing us some trouble,” Downes told Football League World.

“But I’d also be a little bit wary that Byram is going to come back to bite us.

“That always happens in the end.

“I think they’ve got a really good squad now, and it’s definitely one that I’m a bit wary of.”

Where are Leeds United and Norwich City in the Championship table?

Norwich slipped to seventh in the Championship table following their 1-1 draw with Coventry City prior to the break.

An 88th minute own goal from Ben Gibson earned the Sky Blues a point at home against David Wagner’s side.

Norwich have won just one of their last six league games, which has played a big role in seeing the side fall behind the top two.

Their form has also seen them fall behind Leeds in the table, with the Whites sitting fifth.

Farke’s side is two points clear of his former side going into Saturday’s meeting at Carrow Road.

Leeds have won three of their last four to climb into the play-off places.

Ipswich are nine clear of the Yorkshire side going into this weekend, with Farke’s team eyeing a top two finish this year.

The meeting between Leeds and Norwich kicks-off at 3pm on 21 October.

Will Sam Byram come back to haunt his former club this weekend?

Given Halloween is in a couple of weeks, it would certainly be appropriate for Byram to come back to bite Norwich on Saturday.

But the likes of Gnonto, Rutter and Piroe pose the more significant threat, and keeping them quiet will be key for Wagner’s side.

Leeds have scored 10 in their last six, but have been kept to a clean sheet in that run, so the exciting attacking trio can be held to a scoreless game despite their good form.

A win for Norwich is needed given their current run of results, and a victory over Leeds in particular would be a statement of their promotion ambition.