Byers starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Peterborough on Tuesday night

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to continue their positive start to the season with a victory against Peterborough United this midweek, though it won’t be an easy task.

Grant McCann’s men have been exceptional going forward for much of the 2022/23 campaign so far, with their victories over Cheltenham Town and Morecambe showing their ability in the final third.

However, this could be the right time for the Owls to face Posh with McCann’s men suffering a 2-0 loss at Plymouth Argyle at the weekend, though they have the home advantage tomorrow evening and they will be keen to capitalise on that.

Wednesday, on the other hand, will know they face a daunting task but will be hopeful after a decent start to their campaign, responding well after their 3-3 draw against Portsmouth on the opening day.

Although that wasn’t the worst result in the world, their shaky defence was a huge source of concern and they will be glad to put that behind them now, with consecutive clean sheets against MK Dons, Sunderland and Charlton Athletic.

Looking to the future, we have attempted to predict the lineup Darren Moore will go with as they look to secure another precious three points at the Weston Homes Stadium.

At this stage, it looks as though David Stockdale will be first-choice shot-stopper throughout the season unless he picks up an injury, so he starts once more and could play a crucial part tonight.

One change comes in the central defence with Reece James replacing Jack Hunt, with the latter starting at right wing-back last weekend but failing to make much of an impact against the Addicks.

Ben Heneghan and Michael Ihiekwe keep their places though – and they should only get better now they’re starting to become more settled at Hillsborough following their summer moves.

At wing-back, Liam Palmer has to start on the right after a promising performance last time out and with Marvin Johnson always likely to be a threat, it would be a surprise to see him come out of the first 11.

There are two changes in the middle of the park with Tyreeq Bakinson doing enough on Saturday to earn a start in a deep midfield role ahead of Will Vaulks – and it will be fascinating to see how fiercely the duo can compete for a starting spot.

Barry Bannan is given another chance to shine – but Fisayo Dele-Bashiru may come out for George Byers who was a real game changer in their last match and should be given an opportunity to shine from the start.

And up top, Lee Gregory and Josh Windass are the starters, with the former being promoted from the bench and the latter retaining his place after an impressive performance against Ben Garner’s side.

Regardless of their lineup, they will still have some strong options on the bench and against a high-quality side, that could prove to be the difference on the night.