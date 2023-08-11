Sheffield Wednesday take on Hull City at the MKM Stadium in the Championship on Saturday.

It was a disappointing start for the Owls in their first game back in the second tier after their promotion from League One last season as they were beaten 2-1 by newly-relegated Southampton at Hillsborough on Friday night.

The Saints took the lead in the eighth minute when Nathan Tella's strike deflected in off Adam Armstrong, but despite dominating the first half, the visitors could not find a second goal and Wednesday equalised early in the second half through Lee Gregory.

It had looked set to end in a draw, but Southampton won it with three minutes remaining when James Ward-Prowse set up Che Adams, who slotted home to seal all three points for Russell Martin's side.

The Owls progressed to the second round of the Carabao Cup after beating League Two side Stockport County 4-1 on penalties on Tuesday night following a 1-1 draw in normal time, with Tyreeq Bakinson's 97th-minute equaliser ensuring the game would go to spot-kicks after Paddy Madden had given the Hatters a first-half lead.

It has been a tough start to the season for Hull, with back-to-back defeats in league and cup.

The Tigers were beaten 2-1 by Norwich City at Carrow Road in their opening league game on Saturday.

Liam Delap capitalised on some poor defending from the hosts to give Hull the lead in the 17th minute, but the Canaries turned the game around with Jonathan Rowe equalising in first-half stoppage time before Adam Idah won it in the sixth minute of added time at the end of the second half.

Liam Rosenior's side endured further frustration as they crashed out of the Carabao Cup following a 2-1 home defeat to League Two outfit Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday night.

It will be an intriguing encounter in East Yorkshire on Saturday as both sides look for their first win of the campaign and as the countdown to kick-off continues, we looked at how Wednesday could line up.

GK: Devis Vasquez

Xisco Munoz is facing a tough decision on who to start between the sticks for his side this weekend.

Vasquez joined the Owls on loan from AC Milan and he enjoyed an impressive debut against Stockport, saving two penalties during the shoot-out.

Munoz said he does not have a set number one this season with three strong options in Vasquez, Cameron Dawson and Pierce Charles, but it would be no surprise to see Vasquez given the nod for this one.

RB: Callum Paterson

Paterson put in an excellent shift against Southampton at right-back last Friday night and he impressed as a substitute against Stockport in midweek.

Liam Palmer is back fit again and Pol Valentin made his debut on Tuesday night following his summer move from Sporting Gijon, but after his strong start to the campaign, Paterson should retain his place.

CB - Dominic Iorfa

Iorfa was linked with a move to Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb and Preston North End this summer, but Munoz emphatically ruled out his departure from the club and stressed his importance to the side.

He is likely to be a key player under the Spaniard and he should form part of the defence here.

CB - Michael Ihiekwe

Ihiekwe missed the game against Stockport on Tuesday night, but Munoz confirmed he was rested due to tiredness and will be available this weekend.

The 30-year-old's place in the side could come under threat after the arrivals of Di'Shon Bernard and Bambo Diaby, but after a solid performance against Southampton last week, he should start again.

LB - Akin Famewo

Famewo was also rested due to tiredness for the cup tie in midweek, but he too is fit to play against the Tigers.

The 24-year-old is a centre-half by trade, but he performed well at left-back against the Saints and while he faces competition from Reece James, he should keep his place for this one.

CM - Will Vaulks

Vaulks has been a solid performer for the Owls since his move from Rotherham United last summer.

New signing Momo Diaby, who has joined the club on loan from Portuguese side Portimonense, is available to make his debut against the Tigers, but after only completing his move on Friday, he is unlikely to start, so Vaulks should retain his spot in midfield.

CM - George Byers

Fan favourite Byers has not played a competitive game since mid-March, missing the final two months of last season with a hamstring injury.

Byers was left out against the Saints last Friday night as a precaution due to a slight muscle injury and he was an unused substitute against Stockport in midweek, but Munoz says he is ready to start this weekend.

RW - Juan Delgado

It was a tough debut for Delgado against Southampton as his side struggled to threaten, but he showed glimpses of his quality.

Anthony Musaba will be pushing to start on the right, but after the Dutchman failed to make an impact against Stockport, Delgado should keep his place.

AM - Barry Bannan

Captain Bannan is likely to play a key role for Wednesday once again this season.

Munoz has deployed Bannan in a more advanced role so far this campaign and the Owls' talisman looks guaranteed to start against the Tigers.

LW - Josh Windass

Windass started on the left against Southampton and with Marvin Johnson seemingly out of favour having been left out of Munoz's first two matchday squads, he should keep his place.

It is not necessarily his natural position, but the Owls' play-off hero has the ability to play in a number of positions across the forward line and he will be keen to open his goalscoring account for the season.

ST - Lee Gregory

Gregory enjoyed the perfect start to the campaign as he netted the equaliser against the Saints last week.

Michael Smith and Ashley Fletcher will both be looking to start, but Gregory seems to be Munoz's preferred option in the lone striker role.