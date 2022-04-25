Byers starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Fleetwood on Tuesday

Sheffield Wednesday can leap into the play-off places if they are victorious over Fleetwood Town on Tuesday.

The Owls‘ 1-0 weekend defeat to Wycombe Wanderers has them sitting seventh in the League One table, but they have game in hand on the sides above them.

For example, three points tomorrow night could see them climb as high as fourth in the table.

With that being said, it looks set to be a very important tie for Darren Moore’s side and with that being said, here, we’ve taken a look at a potential XI the Owls’ boss could use for the Fleetwood match.

We expect Moore to stick to a familiar 3-5-2 formation with Bailey Peacock-Farrell between the sticks.

With Darren Moore changing his side frequently as the season has closed, in front of the goalkeeper in the back three, we think Chey Dunkley could come out of the side, with Harlee Dean replacing him and lining up alongside Sam Hutchinson and Jordan Storey.

Marvin Johnson could remain on the left, but once again we think there could be change on the right with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing making way for Jack Hunt.

Similarly, in midfield we expect a slight tweak, with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru making way for George Byers, who is likely to partner captain Barry Bannan in midfield along with Massimo Luongo.

Up front, we highly expect it will be down to Saido Berahino and Lee Gregory to lead the Owls’ front-line, with the pair being tasked to score the goals to fire Sheffield Wednesday even closer to a play-off spot.